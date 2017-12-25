Seattle needed a win any way it could get one against the Cowboys to keep hope of a playoff berth alive.

What we learned most about the Seahawks on Sunday in Dallas is that they are not dead.

Seattle needed a win any way it could get one against the Cowboys to keep hope of a playoff berth alive — even one as unique and bizarre as was the 21-12 victory it got in which the Seahawks had more penalty yards (142) than total offense (136).

Here are five other things we learned along the way.

1. Yep, this is now the most-penalized team in Seahawks history

Seattle’s 11 penalties against Dallas gave the Seahawks 140 for the season, breaking the previous high of 138 set in 2011. Third on the list is another Pete Carroll-era team, the 2014 team that had 130.

Seattle has 17 more penalties than any other team in the NFL — Miami is second at 123.

Seattle also now has the two most-penalized players in the NFL in right tackle Germain Ifedi (19 called, 15 accepted) and defensive lineman Michael Bennett (15, 12). Bennett is tied with Denver’s Garrett Boles in each category.

The Seahawks had been relatively penalty free in recent weeks with 26 in the previous four games.

And that, at least, means Seattle appears clear of becoming one of the most-penalized teams in NFL history. Oakland holds the record with 163 in 2011.

2. And yep, this has been some historically bad offense the past two weeks

Seattle’s 136 yards came a week after the Seahawks managed just 149 against the Rams in a 42-7 loss to Los Angeles.

The 136 were the fewest for Seattle since getting just 135 in a 14-9 win over the Rams in St. Louis in 2013.

And the two-week stretch of 285 is the lowest for Seattle since 1992 when the Seahawks got just 242 in consecutive games against the Chargers (180) and Dallas (62). That team finished 2-14 and holds more than a few of the Seahawks’ marks for offensive futility.

This year’s team was averaging 361 per game until the last two weeks, when Seattle has managed a combined 131 net passing yards.

Russell Wilson’s 93 passing yards against Dallas were also the fewest of his career.

Wilson offset that by at least hitting a few big passes when he had to, including two touchdowns (one to Jimmy Graham, who has just two catches for 2 yards the past two games but also now has 10 touchdowns this season.

3. Maybe there’s hope yet for Thomas Rawls

Rawls’ 10 snaps might not have seemed like much. But it doubled the combined snaps he had played since Nov. 9, when he got 29 against Arizona and had been put in mothballs for the five games since then before Sunday.

Rawls’ 10 snaps came at the expense of J.D. McKissic, who got just two. And Rawls made the most of them with 20 yards on five carries, including a run of 15.

Eddie Lacy was inactive Sunday and at this point you’d figure Seattle would again go with Rawls next week against Arizona as the third tailback along with Mike Davis and McKissic, who generally fills the third-down back role.

If Lacy never plays again then he will end what would almost certainly seem to be his only season as a Seahawk with 179 yards on 69 carries after signing a one-year deal that included a guaranteed $2.865 million in March.

4. Has any team this year had two forced fumbles that were so pivotal?

There was no bigger play Sunday than Byron Maxwell’s forced fumble of Dez Bryant in the second quarter that led to Seattle’s first touchdown. The play came with Dallas ahead 6-0 and having scored on each of its previous two possessions and seemingly ready to take control of the game. Bryant had made a catch on first down to the Dallas 43.

“Awesome timing for us,’’ said Carroll. “We needed it desperately at the time and he came through again.’’

Carroll said much the same about Earl Thomas’ forced fumble of Todd Gurley that saved a touchdown and also served as maybe the biggest shift in what turned out to be a 16-10 win over the Rams on Oct. 8.

The forced fumble was the 11th of Maxwell’s career, a total that doesn’t include one he had on Demaryius Thomas in the Super Bowl win over Denver.

Carroll noted afterward that Maxwell learned his technique for punching the ball out by watching former standout cornerback Charles “Peanut’’ Tillman, who forced 44 fumbles in 13 years.

“He’s been great at it,’’ Carroll said. “We use him as an example of what we’re looking for in how to do that all the time. He’s got so many of them. Peanut was the guy that taught him how to do it and he’s never forgot it and it’s been a great part of his game.’’

5. In case anyone forgot how important K.J. Wright is to the Seattle defense, he gave a vivid reminder Sunday

Wright can be an easy player to overlook in Seattle’s defense, in part because his role tends to be more of a dirty-work role and because much of the attention on the team’s linebacker corps goes to the deserving Bobby Wagner.

But Wright is no less important, as his absence against the Rams showed and his return against Dallas — when he had a recovery of the fumble Maxwell forced and an interception of a pass that went off Bryant’s hands in the third quarter — illustrated.