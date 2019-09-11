RENTON — Seattle’s first-round pick could see his first action this week, Mike Iupati will return to the starting lineup once he’s healthy, and Will Dissly is fine.

So said Seahawks coach Pete Carroll during his Wednesday news conference.

Here are details on that and more of what we learned.

L.J. Collier may be able to play Sunday

Collier, the team’s first-round pick, suffered a high ankle sprain the first week of training camp and did little until practicing on a limited basis last week.

Carroll said Collier, a defensive end out of TCU, will practice fully this week and has “a chance to maybe even play this week.’’

Collier didn’t play in the preseason, so he will undoubtedly be eased in to things when he does play. The Seahawks also have a pretty good defensive end rotation going with Jadeveon Clowney’s addition, Ziggy Ansah’s return coming soon, veterans Quinton Jefferson and Branden Jackson improving and second-year player Rasheem Green’s emergence.

“The whole group is kind of elevating,’’ Carroll said.

That means the Seahawks may be able to continue to be patient with Collier, especially if Ansah comes back this week. Carroll said only that Ansah will practice this week and the team will take it day by day with him.

Carroll made an interesting admission about Collier, though, saying that he was in better shape when he returned for training camp than he had been when he was with the team in the spring for the offseason program.

“He had really had a good offseason the last six weeks he really benefitted from,” Carroll said. “He was stronger and quicker and lighter and every aspect of his movement showed a little bit differently. So he was off to a great start.’’

Carroll said rookies going through the draft process don’t always focus on their workouts as much as they usually do and they are “not quite as well conditioned as they’d like to be and they are in catch-up mode the whole time. But he did a great job during the time away and came back better than before.’’

Justin Britt should play despite sore knee

Center Justin Britt had some notable struggles in Sunday’s game, and Carroll said it didn’t help that Britt banged his knee on the second offensive play of the game. Britt came out for one play and then returned, but Carroll said he wasn’t 100%.

“It was great that he stayed out there and played the game for us,’’ Carroll said. “He’s a little gimpy today but he’ll do some stuff today. But he got whacked pretty good.’’

Carroll said he anticipates Britt being able to play Sunday against the Steelers.

When Mike Iupati is ready, left guard job is his

Iupati stepped in for one play at left guard when Britt was injured Sunday so that Ethan Pocic could play at center.

That one play may have been even more than the Seahawks wanted him to play as Iupati missed the preseason with foot and calf injuries before getting in some practice last week.

But Carroll expects Iupati to return to practice fully this week and assuming he makes it through the week then he will start at left guard, Carroll said.

“It’s Mike’s job,’’ Carroll said of the left guard position. “We feel Mike has earned that so he will jump back in. Ethan has done a great job filling in for quite a while now. We are really confident in him playing there. Really anxious to get Mike in there. He’s dying to play. So we are looking forward to that.’’

Recapping a few other injury issues

It sounds as if cornerback Neiko Thorpe, a special teams captain, won’t play with a hamstring injury. Carroll said “that’s pretty hard to get back in the position that he plays, the way he plays.’’

Carroll said cornerback Ugo Amadi (shoulder) would practice Wednesday and wants to play but said he’ll have to make it through the week before being cleared. “He’s going to be limited but he will be out there today,’’ Carroll said.

DT Poona Ford was not expected to practice with a calf injury but Carroll said, “We’ll just go one day at a time with him and see how it goes.’’ Carroll called the injury a calf strain.

TE Will Dissly also got his knee hit during the game but Carroll said “he should be OK’’ and that he is expected to practice this week.

OL Joey Hunt, out the first week with a high ankle sprain, was scheduled to run on Wednesday. But it’s unclear when he can return.

C.J. Prosise ready to go

One of the more notable omissions in Sunday’s game was running back C.J. Prosise, who played some on special teams but did not get an offensive snap.

Seattle instead used only Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny at tailback.

That Prosise played on special teams showed he was healthy enough to go and Carroll said Wednesday the team talked about using him on a late series. While Prosise was never on the injury report last week, Carroll said the team did not know until late in the week if he would be active for the game (maybe just due to roster construction) and “so he wasn’t as involved in the (game) plan.’’

Otherwise, he said there was no reason Prosise didn’t get in the game other than that the Seahawks also didn’t have a ton of offensive plays — officially 49 actual plays.

“I would have loved to have gotten him in,’’ Carroll said. “We talked about it in the fourth quarter to see if he could finish it off. We just didn’t quite get it done. No hesitation (in using him). But I thought the other guys were running hard and feeling good and we hadn’t overworked them, for sure.’’