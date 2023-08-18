RENTON — The Seahawks play their second of three preseason games Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field.

Here are five things to watch.

Will more starters play Saturday than did last week?

The Seahawks played just 60 of the 90 players on their roster last week, with 17 players currently considered as starters sitting out.

If the Seahawks were to play more starters, this would likely be the week, with the second game serving as the closest thing to a “dress rehearsal” for the regular season that the NFL preseason offers anymore, even if teams are increasingly opting not to play key guys much, if at all.

Seattle kept to that last year as the second preseason game was when the most regulars saw the most action.

But that was also when there were a few more unsettled position battles than this year.

And obviously this is the time of year to err on the side of caution to protect against injuries.

Seattle had 19 players sitting out of practice Thursday for varying injuries (a list that includes four players recovering from injuries — linebacker Jordyn Brooks, safety Jamal Adams and nose tackles Bryan Mone and Austin Faoliu).

None of the injuries suffered so far in camp appears as if it will significantly impact any projected starter or key depth player heading into the season.

But Seattle will certainly try to keep it that way now that training camp is officially over.

Two starters/potential starters who played substantially last week were cornerbacks Michael Jackson and Tre Brown, each of whom played the first three series. But Riq Woolen returned to full practice this week and has been working with the starters at right cornerback with Jackson on the left side. We’ll see if the Seahawks want to get Woolen a little action to work with Jackson, and if they again play Jackson and Brown a lot as they presumably battle for the other starting spot (with rookie Devon Witherspoon still sidelined).

How will the draft picks play?

Speaking of injuries, five of the team’s 10 draft picks ended the week not practicing — Witherspoon (hamstring), nose tackle Cameron Young (calf), center Olu Oluwatimi (elbow), defensive lineman Mike Morris (shoulder) and running back Kenny McIntosh (knee) — and all may miss the game.

None of the injuries appear significant enough to impact availability for the regular season.

But the Seahawks would surely have liked to be able to get those players some snaps in the preseason; all but Morris also sat out last week.

Oluwatimi’s absence may be the most disappointing as the Seahawks had hoped he could push veteran Evan Brown — who was atop the depth chart to open camp and has remained there — for the starting center job and at least get some valuable experience.

Seattle did get some promising signs last week from some of its high picks such as first-round receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (three catches for 25 yards), edge Derick Hall and running back Zach Charbonnet (4-for-14 rushing, 2-for-14 receiving), and will likely try to get their NFL feet a little bit wetter this week.

One rookie sure to see a lot of action is sixth-round safety Jerrick Reed II, who is in battle in a crowded secondary to earn a roster spot. He had a nice game against the Vikings with five tackles, one for a loss, and a pass defense.

Can Drew Lock take yet another step?

One player sure to see a lot of action is backup quarterback Drew Lock. He started and played the first three quarters last week, and coach Pete Carroll hinted later that the team could try to get him about that much action in each preseason game after he didn’t play in the regular season in 2022.

Lock got off to a rocky start last Thursday as the Seahawks fell behind 10-0 against the Vikings. But he steadied things and threw two TD passes to rally Seattle to a 24-13 win.

Still, he had an interception on a tipped pass (one in which Carroll said he made the right read) and fumbled once (though Seattle got it back) in 45 snaps and earned just a 45.1 grade from Pro Football Focus, 26th of 29 graded Seahawks offensive players. That Lock had some rust to shake off is understandable. The Seahawks will hope it’s all gone this week.

Who will step forward at receiver?

Most of what the Seahawks have left with position battles involve competing for roster spots and not so much starting roles.

One of the most intriguing is at receiver to see who will get the spots at the bottom of the rotation.

Seattle has three sure things at receiver in Smith-Njigba, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

But after that, nothing feels certain, especially with Dee Eskridge — who likely would have had the fourth spot — suspended for the first six games of the year and now battling a knee injury.

Second-year player Dareke Young likely has a good hold on a roster spot, but he missed the Vikings game due to a groin injury. He returned to practice this week and appears on track to play Saturday. If he plays, he figures to get significant time to solidify his spot again.

Veteran Cody Thompson also has appeared to have a good shot at a roster spot. But he sat out last week with a groin injury, as well. Like Young, though, he returned this week and figures to get significant time to further state his case.

Former WSU standout Easop Winston Jr. also had a TD catch last week but is now battling a groin issue.

Then there’s undrafted rookie free agent Jake Bobo who has been the leading receiver in both the mock game and the win over the Vikings with three receptions for 55 yards and a TD while almost downing a punt at the 1-yard line, a play that seemed to impress Carroll most of all.

Can Bobo really earn a 53-man roster spot despite his 4.99 40 time? If he keeps producing — and showing he can be a viable special-teams contributor — he just may.

Which UDFA will step up this time?

Aside from Bobo (and long snapper Chris Stoll, who for now has a spot locked up), a few other UDFAs have impressed of late and will try to do so again.

Advertising

Here are five to watch:

S Jonathan Sutherland: With Witherspoon out, Sutherland has often worked with the starters in the dime, or six-defensive back sets, in practice and has shown a knack for making plays — he had three tackles and a QB hit last week.

OLB Levi Bell: Bell, a star in the USFL who didn’t sign until July 26, had a sack, three QB hits and five total hurries in 21 pass-rush snaps last week, according to Pro Football Focus, and as with Sutherland, seems at this point at least a lock for the practice squad.

WR Matt Landers: Landers had a 30-yard TD last week and was having a good week of practice until sitting out Thursday with a quad injury which may prevent him from playing.

LB Patrick O’Connell: The former Montana star opened some eyes with five tackles last week.