Seattle and Tampa Bay came into the NFL together in 1976, and have played each other 13 times.

Seattle leads the all-time series 8-5. The last meeting was a 14-5 Buccaneers win in 2016 at Tampa Bay, which has won four of the past five in the series.

The last time the teams played at CenturyLink was on Nov. 3, 2013. The Seahawks were 7-1 in a season that would end with a Super Bowl victory. The Buccaneers were 0-7 and an 18-point underdog, and inexplicably took a 24-7 lead in the third quarter before Seattle rallied for a 27-24 overtime win.

While the Bucs might not have much recent history in Seattle, their coach, Bruce Arians, does. His Arizona Cardinals won four of five times in Seattle from 2013-17, causing Arians after the 2017 win to open his postgame news conference by saying, “Thank you all for coming to my house.”

After a year away from coaching, Arians is back, and you can bet Seahawks fans have not forgotten that comment.

Here are five things to know about Tampa Bay.

Years of frustration

Tampa Bay beat Seattle to a Super Bowl title, winning it after the 2002 season. But while the Seahawks have been one of the league’s best teams the past decade, the Buccaneers have struggled mightily. They have had one winning season since 2010 (9-7 in 2016), have not been to the playoffs since the 2007 season and their last postseason win was their Super Bowl victory.

The Arians era is not off to a great start, with the Bucs at 2-5.

Too many turnovers

Tampa Bay took quarterback Jameis Winston, the winner of the 2013 Heisman Trophy, with the first pick in the 2015 NFL draft. The former Florida State star has delivered lots of passing yards, but way too many turnovers and fewer wins than the team would have hoped.

This season, he ranks sixth in the NFL in passing yards at 296 per game, but is tied for the lead for most interceptions thrown. He has also lost three fumbles, giving him the most turnovers in the league. He has 102 career touchdowns and 70 interceptions. Seattle’s Russell Wilson has 213 career TD passes and 64 interceptions.

No one questions Winston’s talent, but he has to quit turning the ball over for Tampa Bay to turn things around.

One-two punch at receiver

Mike Evans has been one of the league’s best receivers for years, but opponents now have to also worry about Chris Godwin.

Godwin is second in the league in receiving yards per game at 100.7 and Evans is fourth at 94.6. They are tied for the league lead in receiving touchdowns with six.

The Seahawks allowed 460 passing yards on Sunday against Atlanta, so you figure Tampa Bay will test the Seahawks secondary early and often.

Tough against the run

The Buccaneers are allowing 30.6 points per game, third most in the NFL, but teams certainly aren’t running on Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are allowing a league-low 68.6 rushing yards per game and just 3.0 yards per carry.

Stopping the pass has been a different story, with Tampa Bay allowing 285.9 yards per game, second worst in the NFL. They have allowed 14 passing touchdowns and have five interceptions. The Bucs have 16 sacks (12 fewer than they have allowed).

So, while it might be tough for Chris Carson and company on the ground, it could be a big day for Wilson.

Jekyll and Hyde

The Buccaneers have wins on the road against the Los Angeles Rams and the Carolina Panthers, and a home loss to the lowly New York Giants.

What it means is that on a good day, the Bucs can play with anyone, and they put up 55 points on the Rams so they can be explosive.

Has Arians’ magic in Seattle followed him to his new job with Tampa Bay? We’ll soon find out.