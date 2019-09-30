The reigning NFC champions are coming to town … for Thursday night football … with thunderstorms in the forecast.

This ought to be a fun week.

The Seahawks and Rams both carry a 3-1 record into a premier NFC West matchup at CenturyLink Field on Thursday (5:20 p.m., FOX/NFL Network).

The Rams, who have won the division each of the last two years, have won three of four against Seattle since Sean McVay took over as head coach in 2017.

Five things to know about the Rams this week:

The Rams defense was shredded on Sunday.

Jameis Winston threw four touchdown passes to lead Tampa Bay to a wild 55-40 victory in Los Angeles. Those 55 points were the most the Rams have allowed at home in franchise history.

“Burn the film, quite honestly,” veteran safety Eric Weddle told The Los Angeles Times. “Burn it and move on.”

Said star defensive tackle Aaron Donald: “You throw your pity party and you’re right back to work. You got to get over it — it’s a short week.”

Advertising

Goff-ing it up.

Rams QB Jared Goff attempted a career-high 68 passes on Sunday, completing 45 of them for 517 yards, also a career high. He threw two touchdowns and three interceptions, and lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

That was Goff’s 14th fumble in his last 13 games, prompting The Ringer to theorize about “Goff’s tiny-hands problem.”

The Rams offensive line hasn’t helped.

Through Week 3, the Rams had allowed 50 quarterback pressures, the most in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus. Tampa Bay then sacked Goff twice and hit him nine times on Sunday.

Rams QB Jared Goff has thrown 6 TDs, with 6 INTs through only four games. For comparisons sake, in last two seasons with McVay: 2017 season: 28 TDs, 7 INTs

2018 season: 32 TDs, 12 INTs — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 30, 2019

What’s up with Todd Gurley?

The NFL’s 2017 offensive player of the year had just five carries Sunday for 16 yards, including two touchdown runs.

“Something is clearly wrong with Gurley,” Los Angeles Times columnist Dylan Hernandez wrote, “and that something is almost certainly the surgically repaired left knee that slowed him down last year.”

The Rams ran the ball just 11 times for 28 yards in the loss to Tampa Bay. Gurley did have seven catches for 54 yards, but now has a short week to prepare for a road game.

Advertising

“You know how I feel about Thursday night games,” Gurley told reporters Sunday. “I feel like they are the dumbest thing ever.”

The Seahawks rank No. 6 in the league in run defense, allowing 79.5 yards per.

Those receivers though.

The Rams have one of the best wide receiver trios in the NFL.

Former Eastern Washington star Cooper Kupp ranks second in the league with 388 yards receiving on his 32 catches, including three touchdowns.

What makes Kupp’s start all the more impressive is he is just 10 months removed from surgery to repair a torn ACL suffered on a non-contact play against the Seahawks in Week 10 last year.

Robert Woods has 26 catches for 307 yards, and Brandin Cooks has 19 catches for 296 yards.

They’ll be the toughest challenge yet for the Seahawks’ secondary.

The Rams secondary took some hits Sunday.

Marcus Peters and Taylor Rapp are dinged up.

Peters, the former first-round pick out of UW, was evaluated for a concussion after he took a vicious hit at the end of his pick six against Tampa Bay.

Rapp, a second-round pick out of UW in April, left the game Sunday with an ankle injury. He left the locker room on crutches, the L.A. Times reported.

Their availability for Thursday is uncertain.