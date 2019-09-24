Desperation is an odd word to throw around just three games into the NFL season.

But, hey, the Seahawks and Cardinals really are desperate entering Sunday’s game in Arizona, a place where the Seahawks have long struggled to find their footing.

The Seahawks (2-1), after Sunday’s clunker against the Saints, need a win to keep pace with the Rams and 49ers in the NFC West, and the Cardinals (0-2-1) need a win because, well, they need a win.

Five things to know about Arizona this week:

1. Kyler Murray is holding his own so far.

Leading up to his selection as the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft, Murray drew a lot of comparisons to Russell Wilson because of their size and athleticism.

Former Seahawks guard J.R. Sweezy, now in his first season in Arizona, was asked about those comparisons this summer.

“I see hundreds of similarities,” Sweezy told ESPN.com. “I always say, we got to see this guy really play. I think he’s going to be just fine. But just to even be compared to Russell Wilson is a huge compliment. He’s going to back it up. I just love that he’s getting compared to him already and everything. He’s going to be great.”

Through three games, Murray has completed 84 of 137 pass attempts (61.3%) for 830 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. He joined Cam Newton as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to throw for 300 yards in their first two starts.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury has essentially acknowledged that the Cardinals are in a rebuilding season — if that wasn’t completely obvious — and said the plan is to be patient as Murray develops and builds toward next year.

“There’s no question, you want to win, and he’s doing everything in his power, and I’m doing everything in my power to get it done,” Kingsbury said, via The Arizona Republic. “We’re also going to be very patient in our approach with him, and if he makes a mistake, we’re going to learn from it and get better and try not to make it again. He knows that’s the plan.”

2. There’s a rookie head coach too.

Kingsbury, 40, played QB at Texas Tech for Mike Leach and later became the head coach in Lubbock — going 19-35 in Big 12 Conference play in six seasons before getting fired after last season. He briefly made his way to USC as the offensive coordinator last winter, only to get hired as the head coach at Arizona.

This is his first season as a coach in any capacity in the NFL.

Kingsbury’s version of the Air Raid has the Cardinals so far throwing more than anyone in the league. Murray is attempting 45.7 passes per game — and if he keeps up that pace it will set an NFL record for attempts per game. (Detroit’s Matthew Stafford holds the record at 45.4 attempts per game in 2012, and Drew Bledsoe is second on the list with 43.2 from 1994).

Arizona has so far relied on a quick-strike passing attack, and according to ESPN, only seven of Murray’s 43 pass attempts traveled more 10 yards in Sunday’s loss to Carolina — and he completed only one of those seven throws.

3. This could be a big week for Jadeveon Clowney, Ziggy Ansah and the Seahawks pass rush.

Why?

The Cardinals allowed eight sacks against Carolina and 16 in all through three games. Only the Titans (with 17) have given up more sacks.

That’s good news for a Seattle pass rush that didn’t have any sacks — and managed only two QB hits — in Sunday’s home loss to New Orleans.

4. It’s a reunion for the Huskies.

Arizona’s roster features four former Washington Huskies — Bellevue High’s Budda Baker, plus tight end Darrell Daniels, safety Zeke Turner and cornerback Byron Murphy.

With the Seahawks’ Will Dissly and Ben Burr-Kirven, that’s six members of UW’s 2016 Pac-12 championship team that will be on the field in Arizona on Sunday.

As a rookie, Murphy has started all three games for Arizona this season, posting 13 tackles and two pass breakups.

5. Arizona’s defense is awful again.

In his first career start, Carolina’s backup QB, Kyle Allen, completed 19 of 26 passes for 261 yards with four touchdowns and no turnovers, leading the Panthers to a 38-20 win at Arizona on Sunday.

Things are that bad for the Cardinals’ defense, which has somehow regressed from 2018.

“To let a team come in with their backup quarterback — who played well, no disrespect to him, he’s a talented guy — it was just unacceptable on our home field,” Arizona defensive tackle Corey Peters said. “They ran the ball. They passed the ball. It was pretty unacceptable. We’ll get back to the tape tomorrow and figure out how we’ll get better. I suspect it’s everybody.”

Last year, Arizona allowed 26.6 points per game. Through three games this season, Arizona is allowing 29.3 points per game. Only Miami, Washington and the New York Giants have allowed more points.