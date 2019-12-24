It’s the Seahawks and it’s the 49ers, back in primetime.

Their Week 17 matchup was selected for a Sunday Night Football broadcast on NBC, set for a 5:20 p.m. PT kickoff, meaning all eyes will be on CenturyLink Field for the NFL’s final regular-season game of 2019 — for what is effectively the NFC West championship game.

Both teams are plenty familiar with the national spotlight this season.

For the Seahawks (11-4), this is their fifth primetime game of the season. It’s the sixth for San Francisco (12-3).

“It’s an honor … for us and Seattle to be the only two teams playing there at the end,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “Everyone gets a chance to watch it. I know it’s a big game, and we’re excited the whole country gets to see it.”

Their first meeting this season, of course, was on Monday Night Football, and it was an overtime thriller won by the Seahawks, 27-24, on Jason Myers’ 42-yard field goal.

In this renewed — and reinvigorated — rivalry, the stakes are as great as they’ve ever been in the regular season.

Five things to know about the 49ers this week:

1. They’re No. 1 … for now

The 49ers enter Week 17 holding the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs by virtue of their head-to-head victories over New Orleans and Green Bay.

The Saints (12-3) are currently No. 2 and the Packers (12-3) are No. 3.

The winner of the NFC East — either the Eagles or the Cowboys — is locked into the No. 4 seed.

The Seahawks sit at No. 5, with the Vikings at No. 6.

In a testament to the strength of the NFC, the Seahawks could still finish as high as the No. 1 seed or fall all the way to No. 6.

Seattle’s loss to Arizona made their path to postseason home-field advantage more difficult; the Seahawks needs to beat San Francisco and needs Green Bay to lose to have a shot at a first-round bye (and they need both New Orleans and Green Bay to lose to have a shot at the No. 1 seed).

San Francisco will secure that No. 1 seed with a victory Sunday in Seattle. But a loss would drop them to No. 5 and a wild-card road trip to the East division winner. (Got all that?)

2. The 49ers have lost eight straight in Seattle

Their last win in Seattle was a 19-17 victory on Dec. 24, 2011.

“The only negative (to a night game) is probably giving the Seattle fans a little bit more time,” Shanahan said. “But it doesn’t matter too much because it’s always as loud as can be there.”

San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo has never played a game in Seattle.

“It’s going to be a loud, hostile environment,” he said. “I can’t wait for it.”

3. Third-down whoas

After a stunning loss to Atlanta at home a week earlier, the 49ers rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat the Rams on Saturday night, 34-31.

It was an uneven performance for the 49ers offense against the Rams.

Garoppolo threw two interceptions and was sacked six times entering the game’s final drive. He then completed two passes on third-and-16 plays — an 18-yard gain to former Eastern Washington receiver Kendrick Bourne and then a back-breaking 46-yarder to Emmanuel Sanders.

That helped set up Robbie Gould’s game-winning 33-yard field goal as time expired.

4. Richard Sherman: better than ever?

Released by the Seahawks in March 2018, just a few weeks before his 30th birthday, Sherman is having a rebirth in San Francisco this year.

Last week, he was named to the Pro Bowl for the fifth time in his career, then reflected on his return from an achilles injury that ended his tenure in Seattle.

“It’s been an interesting journey,” Sherman told reporters last week. “It’s one where you always learn about yourself when you go through a serious injury like that. And you battle back. It’s something where I believe I could get back to where I was. And regardless of the outside noise, or what anyone else thought, that’s what I always kept in perspective.”

Sherman negotiated his three-year contract with the 49ers himself, and that included a $1 million bonus for making the Pro Bowl. If he’s named All-Pro, he’ll earn $13 million in base salary and incentives this season, per the Chronicle.

And according to advanced metrics, Sherman is having one of his best seasons. Per Pro Football Focus, he has allowed 0.48 receiving yards per snap in coverage this season, which is the lower of any NFL cornerback this season and he lowest of Sherman’s career.

Richard Sherman has allowed 0.48 receiving yards per snap in coverage this season, ✅ Lowest of any corner in 2019

✅ Lowest of his career (one game left to play) pic.twitter.com/Oeix7b5vnE — PFF SF 49ers (@PFF_49ers) December 23, 2019

5. What a rush

Yes, the Seahawks have lost their top three running backs to season-ending injuries this month, but the bigger concern this week might be Seattle’s offensive line.

With veteran left tackle Duane Brown (knee) out this week, and likely out for the rest of the season, the Seahawks are looking at starting second-year pro Jamarco Jones at left tackle against a 49ers pass rush that ranks as one of the NFL’s best.

San Francisco’s 47 sacks are fifth-most in the league.

Edge rusher Dee Ford (hamstring) is not expected to play against Seattle, but the 49ers still have rookie standout Nick Bosa (nine sacks), who received more Pro Bowl fan votes than any defensive player in the league.

The 49ers sacked Russell Wilson five times and were credited with nine QB hits during their first game in San Francisco.

With Brown out, Arizona sacked Wilson five times on Sunday.