The undefeated Rams march into Seattle with perhaps the best offense (and team?) in the NFL.

The Seahawks are officially 1-0 in the NFC West.

But don’t expect any playoff parties just yet.

After surviving the winless Cardinals 20-17 in the desert last week, Seattle will host the 4-0 Los Angeles Rams at CenturyLink Field on Sunday. The Seahawks are currently a 7.5-point underdog, the biggest margin in an opponent’s favor for Seattle since the wildcard game (and win) against the New Orleans Saints on Jan. 8, 2011.

Here’s why.

Jared Goff is coming off the best night of his career.

In a 38-31 win over the Vikings in Los Angeles last weekend, the third-year quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick completed 26 of 33 passes (78.8 percent) for 465 yards and five touchdowns with zero interceptions. His favorite target was wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who caught nine passes for 162 yards and two scores.

Through four games, the 6-foot-4, 222-pound Goff has completed 72.4 percent of his passes, throwing for 1,406 yards and 11 touchdowns with two interceptions. He leads the NFL in passing yards and is ranked second in passer rating (127.3) and yards per attempt (10.5).

Three of Goff’s wide receivers — Kupp, Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods — are averaging more than 80 receiving yards per game.

And next weekend, they get to feed on a Seahawks’ secondary suddenly missing free safety Earl Thomas. Look out.

Todd Gurley II can still do it all.

There’s a reason the Rams signed Gurley to a four-year, $60 million contract extension this offseason. In 2017, the former Bulldog running back rushed for 1,305 yards, 4.7 yards per carry and 13 touchdowns, and added 87 catches for 788 yards and eight more scores. The versatile 24-year-old has added 532 total yards and six touchdowns in the first four games in 2018.

All of this is to say that second-year Rams head coach Sean McVay uses Gurley in a multitude of ways. That’s a scary proposition for a Seahawks defense that sits 28th in the NFL in rushing defense, allowing 122.5 yards per game.

There’s a two-headed monster in the middle of the Rams’ defensive line.

Maybe you’ve heard of them. They are Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh, and by themselves they are imposing.

Together, they might be unstoppable.

In last week’s win over Minnesota, Donald and Suh combined for three sacks. Donald — who earned a six-year, $135 million contract extension after holding out the entirety of the preseason — produced five tackles, two sacks and four quarterback hits by himself. The duo has made a combined nine Pro Bowls and has been named to the all-pro first team six times.

And neither has won a Super Bowl, though that might shortly change.

Regardless, when Seahawks running backs Chris Carson and Mike Davis meet Donald and Suh on Sunday, something’s got to give.

Questions surround the Los Angeles cornerbacks.

Like, for example: who are they?

One of the team’s standout corners, Aqib Talib, had ankle surgery last week and will miss the Seahawks game. The team’s other starter, Marcus Peters, played last Thursday despite a calf strain that hampered him throughout the week.

Through four games, the Rams’ opponents have thrown for 990 yards, the fifth-most in the NFL.

That could equal opportunities for Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson and wide receivers Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, Jaron Brown, David Moore and Brandon Marshall. As of now, the Seahawks rank just 28th in total offense (302 yards per game) and 29th in passing offense (196.5 passing yards per game).

The Rams will be well rested.

Los Angeles, which beat the Vikings on Thursday Night Football, will have a full nine days to prepare for Seattle. It’s not as if the Rams need it, considering that they score more points per game than any team in the league (35) and are currently one of just two undefeated teams remaining in the NFL.

On Sunday, the Seahawks will have the home field advantage.

But the Rams will have the rest.