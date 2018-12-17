The Chiefs simultaneously own perhaps the best offense and worst defense in the NFL. Let's get to know the Seahawks' next opponent a little better.

The Seahawks can still clinch a playoff berth at CenturyLink Field on Sunday.

But they’ll have to slow perhaps the NFL’s premier offense to do it.

Here are five things to know about Seattle’s next opponent, the 11-3 Kansas City Chiefs.

1. The Chiefs may have the NFL MVP in quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Now allow me to list all of the reasons why. In just his second NFL season and first as Kansas City’s starter, the 23-year-old Mahomes ranks first in the NFL among starting quarterbacks in passing yards (4,543), yards per attempt (8.8), touchdown passes (45) and passes of 20 yards or more (68). He sits a measly second in passer rating (114.8).

Somehow, though, the numbers don’t tell the story. Mahomes seems to be singlehandedly revolutionizing the position. Watch the way he extends plays, or flicks no-look passes, or rears back and uncorks a 70-yard deep ball to throw open a streaking wide receiver. This is why Andy Reid snatched the Texas Tech alum with the 10th overall pick in 2017. This is why he traded a proven starter in Alex Smith to Washington this offseason.

Of course, Mahomes has also had to overcome the loss of starting running back Kareem Hunt, who gained 824 yards in 11 games this season before being released when video evidence of a domestic violence allegation surfaced last month. No other Chief has gained more than 246 rushing yards this season.

The Seahawks secondary has already encountered Jared Goff, Cam Newton and Aaron Rodgers (and Nick Mullens?). But Mahomes and Co. will be its most significant test this season.

2. Safety Eric Berry is finally back from injury (or is he?).

One of the NFL’s premier safeties, Berry returned to action against the Chargers last week after missing the first 13 games with a heel injury. He led Kansas City with six tackles in the first half, but surprisingly sat out the entire second half and watched his team blow a 14-point fourth-quarter lead in a 29-28 loss.

After the game, the 29-year-old Berry said that the Chiefs were simply limiting his snaps to keep him healthy and he had not re-aggravated the heel injury. Still, this begs the question — with 10 more days to rest — of just how much the Seahawks will see of Berry on Sunday.

Berry also missed the final 15 regular season games plus a playoff game last season with a torn Achilles tendon.

The Chiefs certainly need him for the stretch run. Here’s why.

3. Kansas City trots out arguably the worst defense in the NFL.

Chris Carson and Co. will be pleased to learn that the Chiefs allow an average of 5.0 yards per carry, which is tied for the worst mark in the NFL. They also allow the most passing yards per game (282.5) and completions of 20 yards or more (61) in the NFL this season.

So, to recap: the Chiefs can’t stop the run, and they can’t stop the pass. Granted, Kansas City is also often playing with a lead, which forces its opponents to throw and inflates some of those defensive statistics. The Chiefs have only allowed an opponent passer rating of 92.8, which sits at 15th in the league (five spots higher than the Seahawks).

Plus, the Kansas City defense has one obvious advantage. See below.

4. The Chiefs rank second in the NFL with 46 sacks.

Only 16 players in the NFL have more than 10 sacks this season. Kansas City has two of them.

Third-year defensive end Chris Jones ranks fifth in the NFL with 14 sacks this season, while linebacker Dee Ford has added 11.5 of his own. True to form, Jones picked up 2.5 sacks against the Chargers and Phillip Rivers last week, while Ford added another sack as well.

This will be a formidable challenge for an improved Seattle offensive line that has surrendered 42 sacks this season, ranking 22nd in the NFL.

5. Like the Seahawks, the 11-3 Chiefs still have plenty to play for.

Despite owning one of the best records in the NFL, Kansas City remains tied with the Chargers for the lead in the AFC West. The Chiefs do hold a divisional tiebreaker with the Chargers, so they can still secure an AFC West title and the AFC’s No. 1 playoff seed with season-ending wins against the Seahawks and Raiders.

But this means the high-powered Chiefs will be plenty motivated on Sunday. If they’re healthy, Mahomes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce and Co. all will play. Seattle won’t be gifted an easy home victory before Christmas.

If they’re going to clinch a wild card spot, the Seahawks will have to earn it.