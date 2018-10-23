Like the Seahawks, the Detroit Lions enter Sunday's game at 3-3, having won three of their last four.

A pair of 3-3 teams will meet in Detroit on Sunday.

Both seem to be trending in a positive direction, with the Lions and Seahawks each having won three of their past four. Which team will continue that trend? The answers will come bright and early, starting at 10 a.m.

Here are five things to know about the Seahawks’ next opponent, the Detroit Lions.

1. Kerryon Johnson continues to prove worthy of his draft spot.

It might be difficult to digest that the recently pass-happy Lions are finally dedicated to a productive running game, but here we are. In a 32-21 victory over the Dolphins last weekend, Detroit rushed for a whopping 248 yards and 7.1 yards a carry. The frontrunner was rookie second-round choice Kerryon Johnson, who stacked up 158 yards and 8.3 yards a carry — thanks in large part to one 71-yard scamper.

The 5-foot-11, 206-pound Johnson has yet to rush for fewer than 5.4 yards per carry in a game this season. He also has churned out two 100-yard rushing games, and his backfield mate — LeGarrette Blount — has rushed for three touchdowns in his past two games.

On the other side, the Seahawks rank 25th in the NFL in defensive yards per carry (4.7) and 22nd in rushing defense (120.7 yards a game). The potential is there for another prolific rushing performance Sunday.

2. Matthew Stafford still has the weapons to make an impact.

Even with an added emphasis on the running game, the Lions still are one of just four teams with two wide receivers — Golden Tate and Kenny Golladay — touting eight or more catches of 20-plus yards. That means that Detroit can A.) establish the run and B.) capitalize with explosive plays in the passing game.

In six games this season, the 30-year-old Stafford has passed for 1,602 yards (67.6 percent completions) with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Meanwhile, the young Seahawks secondary ranks third in the NFL in passing defense (206 yards per game) and opponent passer rating (79.9). Something has to give Sunday.

3. Even without a star-studded line, the Lions can rush the passer.

Through six games, Detroit ranks fourth in the NFL with 21 sacks. The leader in that category is 27-year-old linebacker Devon Kennard with five. Romeo Okwara has four, while Jarrad Davis and Eli Harold each have three.

That core will present an interesting challenge for a Seattle offensive line that surrendered a league-worst 12 sacks in its first two games but has allowed just seven sacks in its past four games. Which offensive line will show up in Detroit coming out of a bye week? The answer might determine the outcome.

4. Detroit hasn’t lost the turnover battle since falling 30-27 to San Francisco on Sept. 16.

The Lions haven’t committed a turnover, in fact, in their past 13 quarters. That streak will more than likely be snapped Sunday, when Stafford and Co. meet a Seahawks defense that ranks second in the NFL in turnover differential (plus-seven), sixth in interceptions (nine) and 13th in forced fumbles (six).

But while the Lions have been able to hold onto the football, they’ve had a hard time taking it away. Their defense ranks 28th in the NFL in interceptions (two) and 20th in forced fumbles (five), resulting in a minus-one turnover differential.

As cliché as it probably sounds, in a battle of 3-3 teams, the one that wins the turnover battle will probably leave with a victory.

5. The Matt Patricia Era got off to a rocky start.

How rocky, exactly? Well, in their season opener on Monday Night Football, the Lions were bested by a rookie quarterback — Sam Darnold — making his first career start. Detroit committed five turnovers and fell 48-17 to the lowly New York Jets at home (despite finishing with just 10 fewer total yards). To make matters worse, they followed that up with a defeat against the now 1-6 San Francisco 49ers.

The Lions have rebounded, though, boasting three victories in their past four games — including victorious efforts against New England’s Tom Brady and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers. Next up? Russell Wilson.

The Lions’ next six games come against teams with a record at .500 or better. If they’re better than their first impression, they’ll have to prove it against a string of fellow playoff contenders.