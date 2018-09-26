Does disgruntled (and dominant) Seahawks safety Earl Thomas really need to practice, anyway? Ken Norton Jr. weighs in on that and more.

The Seattle Seahawks are on the verge of a winning streak.

That’s due, in large part, to their defense, which held the Cowboys to 303 total yards and just 3 of 13 on third down in a 24-13 home win last weekend.

The Seattle defense will have another appetizing opportunity on Sunday, on the road against an Arizona offense that ranks dead last in the NFL in scoring offense (6.7 points per game)

Here are the top five things first-year Seahawks defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said about his unit on Wednesday.

We’re talkin’ about practice

You may have heard that disgruntled (and dominant) Seahawks safety Earl Thomas decided to sit out two practices last week.

Then he casually turned in a team-high seven tackles and two interceptions in the win over Dallas last weekend.

All of this begs the question: Does practice really matter for a future Hall of Famer?

“Sure, everybody needs to practice,” Norton said. “We understand that practice is the fabric of what we do. At the same time, he’s a veteran. You need to make sure that you protect your guys. I think that we have a good plan for him right now.”

That plan, it seems, is to allow Thomas to practice when convenient. The ninth-year safety took a “planned rest day” on Wednesday.

Still, Norton insisted that, practice or not, Thomas is continuing to prepare.

“Everybody’s different,” Norton said. “Earl’s’ in all the meetings. He’s taking all the notes, communicating well with the coaches and the players. You saw that on the sideline he does a great job. At the same time, he’s getting older and there’s certain rest days that come up for certain veterans. But he’s talking with the coaches, mentally going through all of the plays, talking to the players through the plays. So there’s a mental side of ball that a lot of people don’t really understand.

“The game, when you get to a certain age, becomes a lot more mental than physical. You’ve got to get your mind right to really take care of all the things that are necessary physically. Earl understands that. We all understand that we have to take care of our players when they get to a certain position. So far, so good.”

A rude welcome for Rosen?

The Seattle defense will encounter a rookie quarterback making his first career start on Sunday.

But will the rise of Josh Rosen change the way Norton and Co. prepare for the game?

“We’ve always taken the philosophy that it doesn’t matter who we’re playing. We’ve got to get us right,” Norton said. “There’s a lot of things that we need to certainly tighten up on in our own camp. What they end up doing, they end up doing. But at the same time, we have a few things that we need to tighten up.

“Obviously we’re looking at film on the new quarterback, but there’s so many things that we need to tighten up on that it’s our own things that we’re really worried about.”

Does anybody else get the sense that the Seahawks have some things they need to tighten up?

One of those is rushing defense, where Seattle allowed 166 yards and 5.2 yards per carry to the Cowboys last week. The priority on Sunday will be to slow standout running back David Johnson, who produced 1,239 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns in 2016 but has just 116 rushing yards and 3.4 yards per carry in three games this season.

“(He’s) big, fast,” Norton said of Johnson, who missed 15 games last season with a wrist injury. “He’s really smooth, has great vision, a great explosion through the hole. He’s a guy who’s tough to bring down. He’s really powerful.

“He can run the ball. He can run any run – toss, crunch, inside, outside – and he can catch the ball out of the backfield. So he’s a double threat. He’s a guy that, as you know in his past, he’s probably the best football player on that team.”

It’ll be up to the Seahawks to take away “the best football player on that team,” and make Rosen beat them.

A promising turnover trend

Through three games, the Seahawks rank tied for second in the NFL with eight takeaways. Norton’s group is on pace for 42.7 takeaways in the regular season. Their seven interceptions are the most in the NFL.

Compare all that with the 2017 season, in which Seattle finished 10th in the league with 25 takeaways.

Can Norton explain his defense’s opportunistic start?

“We constantly talk about it. We constantly think about it,” Norton said of the team’s positive turnover trend. “We work on it, and it’s certainly part of our fabric of winning. We know that if you get the ball, you win ball games. So we’re certainly aware of and emphasize getting the ball.”

A tale of two rookies

The Seahawks have leaned heavily on a pair of defensive rookies to produce in September.

One of those guys is 6-foot-3, 203-pound converted safety Tre Flowers, who fell into a starting job when veteran Dontae Johnson was placed on IR and has started two of the Seahawks’ three games (while missing the Bears loss because of a hamstring injury).

In last weekend’s win over Dallas, Flowers made six tackles and deflected a first quarter pass that was snatched for an interception by Thomas.

Flowers is far from a finished product, but Norton is slowly seeing his potential translate into productivity.

“Tre is doing a fantastic job of the process of learning,” Norton said. “He’s a really young player. Everything is new to him. He’s long and fast and he’s confident. He’s a really good football player. We just feel like there’s no limit for how good he can do, but at the same time he’s young.

“He’s certainly really getting his technique down. But we like what we see so far.”

They haven’t seen quite as much from rookie defensive end Rasheem Green, a preseason star who has made four tackles in three games.

But with Dion Jordan’s status still uncertain with a hip injury, Green will be granted continued opportunities to improve and impress.

“He’s exactly what we thought we were getting – big, long, strong, really smart, has a good knack for the game,” Norton said. “He’s certainly a guy that is going through the process, just like Tre Flowers and all the other rookies. He’s learning on the job. We’re very happy with what we see so far.”

The pass rush revival

The Seahawks managed just three sacks in their first two games.

They added five more last weekend.

But that surge, Norton said, isn’t the result of some magic formula.

“Just doing things right. Just guys being very aggressive, really understanding where everybody fits,” Norton said, when asked to explain the sudden outburst. “I think the guys just really made a conscious decision that we really wanted to be at home, play at a high level, get after the quarterback, get him off the spot. We felt like getting him off the spot was going to make him less accurate than he is when he’s on the spot.

“We felt like, just to move him around and put pressure on him was going to help us get that victory.”

The Seahawks will be searching for the same recipe on Sunday, against a first-time starting quarterback with suspect mobility. Fourth-year defensive end Frank Clark, in particular, will try to claim his fourth sack in Seattle’s first four games.

It will be up to Rosen to elude the rush and expose the Seahawk secondary.

“Obviously we’ll look at what he’s done at this level,” Norton said of Rosen. “But at the same time it comes down to how we play, how fundamentally sound we are. Are we making mistakes? Are we communicating well? Those things are the most important to us.”