Carroll also talked about the health of Doug Baldwin, the future for J.D. McKissic, and why Michael Dickson has been punting better lately.

The Seahawks began their true work week on Tuesday for Sunday’s critical game at Carolina without weakside linebacker K.J. Wright, who was seen during the portion of practice open go the media standing on the sidelines.

The team didn’t have to release an injury report Tuesday (it will Wednesday through Friday) so Wright’s official status was left somewhat vague by the team, though coach Pete Carroll confirmed he wasn’t going to practice Tuesday saying “he is working his way back.’’

Wright sat out Thursday against Green Bay, still bothered by a knee on which he had surgery the week before the regular season began, the recovery from which then caused him to miss six games. He came back to play in three but couldn’t finish against the Rams and then was inactive against the Packers.

All of that leaves Wright’s future with the Seahawks in question, as well as what the team will do at weakside linebacker.

Carroll didn’t appear to rule out that Wright could miss some more games when asked if it’s just a matter of Wright needing a little more rest to get back healthy.

“We are going to find out,’’ Carroll said. “We don’t know.’’

That answer even seemed to suggest that maybe more surgery would be necessary for Wright, whose future with the team was already in doubt — he is entering the final season of his contract with no indication the team has thought of an extension, and will be 30 before the 2019 season begins.

The more immediate issue is what the Seahawks will do at weakside linebacker the next few weeks, though all signs point to Austin Calitro likely getting the start.

Seattle began the Green Bay game using Barkevious Mingo there, something the Seahawks also did in some games earlier this season.

But after Green Bay scored on two of its first three drives, Seattle went primarily with Calitro at weakside linebacker. Calitro ended up playing 43 snaps while Mingo — whose usual role is at strongside linebacker — played a season-low 12.

“Well, you’ve got to go with the hot hand,’’ defensive coordinator Ken Norton said Tuesday. “Calitro made some plays and he was feeling it and I felt like in that style of play, his style of play fit to what they were doing – the open game, the runs they were trying to do, the passes across the middle and I felt like Calitro, that fit his style.”

The assumption is Calitro would get the start again Sunday if Wright can’t go, though the Seahawks aren’t outright saying that just yet.

Shaquem Griffin can also play the WLB spot, but has gotten just three snaps on defense since playing 41 in the opener at Denver, the first game Wright missed. Seattle went increasingly with Calitro in that game and then used Calitro the following week before signing Mychal Kendricks, who then played in three games before being suspended, causing Seattle to use Mingo some at WLB.

Kendricks practiced Tuesday with Seattle for the first time since his eight-game suspension was announced Oct. 2. But he cannot play until the Dec. 10 game against Minnesota, leaving Seattle with possibly two games to get by without Wright.

Griffin, a fifth-round pick, was on the field for three snaps against the Raiders in a specialty sub package but for now doesn’t seem to be an option at WLB unless there are injuries to others.

Norton seemed to make that clear when answering a question about how Griffin has gone from being a starter in the opener to a reserve and special teams role.

“Well, he never really was the starter,’’ Norton said. “He filled in for the starter. He did a really good job, so he was doing a great job of filling in and then once he came back out, again it was one thing to learn it fast (but) there’s another thing to learning it a little bit slower and not having the pressure on you but he’s a really good addition to the group.”

Here are a few other key takeaways from Carroll’s session with the media Tuesday:

SEAHAWKS WILL TAKE TIME WITH MCKISSIC

Running back J.D. McKissic practiced for the first time Tuesday after having been on the Injured Reserve list for the first 10 games. Seattle now has three weeks in which McKissic can practice before he either has to be activated to the 53-man roster or put back on IR (meaning, after the Vikings game on Dec. 10).

Carroll said the team will take its time to make sure McKissic — who suffered a broken bone in his foot — is all the way back before putting him on the active roster. Seattle may also wait to see if injuries happen at other spots to make it easier to activate McKissic instead of having to waive a healthy player.

“We’re going to kind of play it by ear and see how he does,” Carroll said. “He’s been working out real hard to get to this point. We’re not going to rush it after all of this time. We want to make sure that he’s well and strong and all that. I know he’s going to look flashy and all, but we got to make sure we make good decision on that. We won’t really know until we go through the week and then we’ll take it one week at a time.”

MICHAEL DICKSON BENEFITTING FROM REST?

After a sterling start to the season in the opener at Denver, when he averaged 59.0 yards on six punts, rookie Michael Dickson leveled off for a while. But he has broken back out the last three games with averages of 52.8, 55.0 and 52.0, two of the three games in Seattle, which has never been considered the easiest place to kick.

Carroll said Tuesday that maybe finding the right practice workload has been a key for Dickson regaining the life in his left.

“I do think that we’ve learned more about him and I think (special teams coaches) Brian Schneider and Larry Izzo and those guys are working to find the right rhythm for workloads because he’s a total worker,’’ Carroll said. “He wants to kick every day and kick a ton every day. I think they’re learning more about how to rest him and how to keep him strong. That easily could be part of what’s going on, because we were just having to find out early in the year. I’m hoping that we can continue to do a good job of that because he’s really been a factor.”

DOUG BALDWIN IS HEALTHY

Baldwin said he was healthy going into the game against the Packers and then looked healthy when he had a season-high seven receptions or 52 yards including his first touchdown.

But just to reiterate the point that Baldwin appears back to his usual level after battling injuries to both needs the first of the season, Carroll said Baldwin made it through the Packers game fine and should be able to pick up where he left off against the Panthers.

“He feels great,’ Carroll said. “He really feels great and I talked to him this morning. He really feels the best he’s felt. He really doesn’t have any concerns right now at all so he’s practicing hard and working hard and really energized by that.”

CARROLL SAYS LOTS OF OFFENSE IS JUST FINE, ELIMINATING JERSEY GRABBING HAS HELPED LEAD TO EXPLOSION

Carroll was almost exclusively a defensive coach in his NFL career as an assistant with that side of the ball always regarded as his forte.

So maybe you’d think he’d have an issue with the Monday night game, a 54-51 Rams win over the Chiefs that was the third-highest scoring game in league history.

But Carroll said it didn’t bother him.

He said it’s clear that rules changes through the years have favored offense and that the league has made it equally clear that it’s fine with a lot of points being scored.

But Carroll said everyone has the same rules to play by and that the ultimate goal remains scoring one more point than your opponent, so it doesn’t really matter how many points it takes to get that done.

“I’ve been in the NFL for a long time, I think it’s been that way for a really long time,’’ Carroll said. “It’s trying to make the game as explosive and exciting as possible. Offense really does that for a lot of people. Protecting players too there has been a factor as well. It’s all fine, you know, it’s just the way it is. It’s relative and we’re coached and officiated the same, so it doesn’t matter.”

Carroll said he thought the game spotlighted what he thinks has been the most significant rules change in recent years to help offense — an emphasis on calling the grabbing of jerseys following the 2013 season. Previously, officials had the leeway to determine if a grabbed jersey impacted the play before throwing a flag. Starting in 2014, officials must call a penalty for a grabbing of the jersey if it is done while the quarterback is still holding the ball (some viewed the change as aimed at curbing some of the methods that the Seahawks used to win the Super Bowl following the 2013 season).

“The most difficult part for the defenses is there’s just no hands – you can’t grab anything at all,’’ Carroll said. “That used to be somewhat allowed, but that’s a stricter part of it and you saw a lot of penalties last night just – illegal hand stuff, guys trying to stay with people. So that’s, that’s part of it.”

“. … Since the grabbing of the jersey thing became apparent, that’s a big change to me because all you had to see was the grab of the jersey and it’s a penalty, regardless of the impact on the play. That came in a couple of years ago and that has made a bit of a difference.”