The trade just keeps getting better for the Seahawks.

For the first time since 2009, the Seahawks hold a top-five pick in the NFL draft thanks to the Russell Wilson blockbuster trade with Denver last year.

What GM John Schneider and the Seahawks do with that No. 5 pick during the first round of the draft April 27 will be the subject of much debate over the next three months.

Should they draft their future franchise quarterback?

Would they be better served targeting the best defensive player available to fix an obvious area of need?

Or will Schneider surprise us all (once again) and do something no one saw coming?

It should make for an intriguing buildup to one of the most anticipated drafts the Seahawks have had. Here’s a look at five prospects the Seahawks could target with the No. 5 pick:

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Why he’s a good fit for the Seahawks: He’s a good fit for any quarterback-needy team. The 2021 Heisman winner is generally regarded as the top prospect in this class, and he will almost certainly be off the board by the time the Seahawks’ No. 5 selection rolls around. The only way the Seahawks can assure themselves the chance to select Young is by trading all the way up to No. 1. Would they do that? Well, that’s certainly not Schneider’s M.O. But we can’t entirely rule it out, either. Schneider was known to be enamored with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen before they were drafted — and his fascination turned out to be quite warranted. Perhaps Schneider feels similarly about one of the top QBs in this class — Young, Will Levis and/or C.J. Stroud. Regardless of what the Seahawks decide with Geno Smith, they may never again have the kind of draft capital they have now to make a bold move up in the draft and take a potential franchise QB.

Advertising

Scouting report: “There really isn’t a clean comparison for Young. However, I see the most similarities to a young Drew Brees. Both guys lack ideal size, but they make up for it with elite processing and accuracy. I think Brees was a similar athlete at that stage of his career. They are pure point guards. The ball comes out quick and the placement is excellent.” — Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Media analyst

Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

Why he’s a good fit for the Seahawks: Carter was an anchor for a defense that led Georgia to back-to-back national championships. A year ago, that Georgia defense produced five first-round draft picks, and some scouts believe the 6-foot-3, 310-pound Carter is more talented than any of them. The Seahawks need an overhaul of their defensive line — a major overhaul — and Carter might be the ideal place to start.

Scouting report: “Carter is neck and neck with Quinnen Williams for the best defensive tackle prospect we’ve graded at PFF (since 2014). Williams was a touch quicker, while Carter is a bit more powerful, but it’s darn close. Carter finished 2022 with a Power-Five-leading 92.3 overall grade.” — Pro Football Focus

Will Anderson Jr., edge, Alabama

Why he’s a good fit for the Seahawks: Anderson had 27.5 sacks and 48 tackles for loss the past two seasons for Alabama. In the NFC West, the Seahawks have seen how devastating a generational-type pass rusher — the 49ers’ Nick Bosa — can be. And with J.J. Watt retiring in Arizona, many mock drafts are already projecting the Cardinals to select Anderson with their pick at No. 3. The Seahawks would likely have to leapfrog Arizona for the chance to draft Anderson, but keeping him away from a division rival — and bringing him to Seattle — might be worth the price.

Scouting report: “He reminds me of Von Miller. I realize this is high praise but I got the same vibe watching Anderson that I did when I studied Miller coming out of Texas A&M in 2011. Both guys have very long arms. They understand how to set up blockers and finish. They are devastating on the backside versus the run and they play with excellent effort. Miller, an eight-time Pro Bowl selectee, bends a little better than Anderson but I’d give the Bama edge rusher the nod when it comes to pure power.” — Jeremiah

Myles Murphy, edge, Clemson

Why he’s a good fit for the Seahawks: Murphy is another high-upside edge rusher who is expected to be one of the most-discussed prospects at the NFL combine. At 6-5 and 275 pounds, Murphy reportedly has a 40-yard time in the 4.57-second range, and he can bench-press 400-plus pounds. That kind of speed-strength combination is rare. And if Schneider opts to trade down from No. 5 — something he’s wont to do — Murphy could be a target toward the bottom part of the top 10.

Advertising

Scouting report: “Murphy is too freaky to pass up. The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder is this year’s version of Travon Walker. Murphy could stand to add some pass-rushing moves, but he still racked up 76 pressures over the past two seasons.” — PFF

Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

Why he’s a good fit for the Seahawks: Everything noted above about Carter is also true here. The Seahawks need to remake their D-line, and the best move might to be rebuilt it from the inside out. Bresee, at 6-5 and 300 pounds, was the nation’s No. 1 high-school recruit in the 2020 class, and he could be another target around the 10th pick if Schneider is inclined to trade down.

Scouting report: “For an interior defender, he has great athleticism and good quickness. He uses his long arms to stack blockers while keeping his eyes in the backfield. … After suffering a torn ACL in 2021, Bresee is one to watch as a prospect who could achieve draft stardom.” — CBS Sports NFL draft analyst Josh Edwards