The most important number for the Seahawks, of course, is 4-1.

But there are lots of numbers within that number that can help tell the tale of a season.

So, with five games completed — or 31% of the season — here’s a look at some stats that have defined what we have seen so far.

Russell Wilson’s 72.9 completion percentage

OK, so that might not be news. But the outrageousness of what Wilson has done — and might continue to do — is worth continuing to review.

Wilson leads the NFL with a 72.9 completion percentage (which would be a team record), hitting on 114 of 156 passes (three have been dropped) for 1,409 yards, 12 touchdowns and no interceptions.

According to Pro Football Reference, Wilson is the first QB since at least 1950 to have a 12-0 TD-to-INT ratio in the first five games.

Further, Wilson is on pace for 38 touchdown passes — which would also be a team record (he set it last year with 35). He is on pace for 4,509 yards, which would also be a team record (yep, we’re sensing a trend here — he set the record in 2016 with 4,219 yards).

Wilson’s zero interceptions would obviously also be a team and NFL record — Aaron Rodgers set the best interception ratio in NFL history last year with two picks in 597 attempts.

Wilson has thrown just four interceptions in his last 19 games dating to last season (or, put another way, four in his last 555 attempts).

Wilson’s 9.0 yards per attempt

Making the interception numbers that much more meaningful is that Wilson is also averaging 9.0 yards per pass attempt.

That number would shatter Wilson’s career best of 8.3 yards set in 2015 and break the team record of 8.8 set by Dave Krieg in 1983 (on just 243 attempts, after Krieg took over for Jim Zorn midseason).

Wilson’s yards-per-pass average is third in the NFL this year behind Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Dallas’ Dak Prescott, both at 9.4.

That number is at the heart of the reason the Seahawks are averaging 6.0 yards per play this season, which would also be a team record. The current team record is 5.9 by the 2014 team (Seattle last year averaged 5.6).

The Seahawks have gotten to that average by being especially explosive in the passing game, as Wilson’s average illustrates.

According to Warren Sharp’s explosive play ratings, Seattle is sixth in the NFL with 20 passing plays of 15 yards or longer out of 169 attempts.

Explosive plays have long been a benchmark of success for the Seahawks under coach Pete Carroll, whose offensive philosophy is predicated on using the run to set up big plays in the passing game, specifically out of play-action.

Debate that philosophy all you want — and whether it makes sense in the ever-evolving NFL. But the numbers the Seahawks are putting up this season are unlikely to persuade Carroll he’s wrong.

Tyler Lockett on pace for 96 receptions

Wilson also has a passer rating of 126.3, which, if he could keep that pace for the season, would break Rodgers’ 2011 NFL record of 122.5.

But passer ratings can’t be achieved without receivers catching the passes. Much was made last year of Wilson having a perfect rating of 158.3 when targeting Lockett.

The Wilson-to-Lockett connection isn’t that far off this year, at 138.31.

And speaking of Lockett, he is on pace for 96 reception for 1,213 yards — which would shatter his personal bests of 57 for 965 set last season. The catches would break the team record of 94 set by Bobby Engram in 2007 and Doug Baldwin in 2016, and are also laying to waste any concerns about how he would respond to being the team’s No. 1 receiver following Baldwin’s departure.

But Wilson’s highest passer rating this season has actually been when targeting tight end Will Dissly, who has 23 receptions on 26 targets for 262 yards and four TDs, a 148.24 rating.

Wilson also has a 131.62 rating when targeting Chris Carson (15 receptions, 17 targets, 105 yards, two touchdowns).

Of others who have a significant number of targets, Wilson has a 108.97 rating when throwing to DK Metcalf (26 targets, 12 receptions, 267 yards, two TDs), and 90.54 when targeting Jaron Brown (13 targets, eight receptions, 116 yards, zero TDs).

Chris Carson on pace for Lynch-like 1,216 yards on 301 attempts

A return to form for Chris Carson — 380 yards on 94 attempts, an average of 4.0 yards per carry — has been a key to the last two wins.

He’s on pace for 1,216 yards on 301 attempts.

If that looks familiar, it’s pretty much the same stat line Marshawn Lynch had in 2013, when the Seahawks won the Super Bowl. Lynch that season rushed for 1,257 yards, also on 301 attempts. One difference? Lynch had 12 TDs that season. Carson so far has just one.

58 snaps for players Seahawks traded for Jadeveon Clowney

Not that there was ever much doubt that the Seahawks were likely to get the better of the trade for Jadeveon Clowney in the short term, but the numbers through five games make it pretty stark.

Though Clowney has played 217 snaps and has a sack, an interception, a fumble forced and a fumble recovered, the two players the Seahawks traded for Clowney — Jacob Martin and Barkevious Mingo — have played just 58 snaps and have combined for just one tackle.

Mingo has actually played just one snap, and as The Athletic’s Rivers McCown pointed out, that came on a play in the final minute of Sunday’s 53-32 win over Atlanta.

To be fair, each has been a regular on special teams — Mingo has 93 special-teams snaps and Martin 49. The Seahawks are also sending a 2020 third-round pick to Houston, but, so far, the early returns are validating what was the initial impression of the trade.