It took 10 games, but the Seahawks' veteran receiver Doug Baldwin finally appears to have shaken off the knee problems that plagued him this year. Against Green Bay, Baldwin found his way to the end zone for the first time this season.

Seahawks fans might have felt nothing but relief when Doug Baldwin got his first touchdown reception of the season in the team’s 10th game of the year — a 27-24 win over Green Bay on Thursday night.

But Baldwin largely lamented what could have been.

“I should’ve had three just today,’’ Baldwin said, noting he was open for a couple others, including one in the first quarter when he was wide open in the end zone and the ball was badly overthrown by Russell Wilson.

But then, Baldwin relented and conceded that, indeed, it was nice to be back in the groove after what has been a tough start to the season due to issues with both knees — he missed two games and said he only this week began to feel completely healthy

“Finally, right?’’ Baldwin said. “It feels great just to contribute to the team and points. (I’m) feeling good finally for the first time so I’m just excited to keep continuing to improve.’’

Baldwin finished with a season-high seven catches on a season-high 10 targets, good for 54 yards.

Asked if the first touchdown got him fired up, Baldwin shook his head.

“Nah, I’m a savage, regardless,’’ he said. “So whether I score touchdowns or get any catches, I’m going to put wins on film and that’s all I can do.’’

Said Carroll, when asked if this was Baldwin’s breakout game: “I thought Doug played really well. It’s great to get Doug in the end zone, finally. We missed him once, or a couple times, really, and he’s ready to have big games.’’