LAS VEGAS (AP) — Football fans are betting legally on the Super Bowl from states other than Nevada for the first time this year.
Sunday’s big game is the first major sporting event for sportsbooks in a handful of states that opened after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a ban on sports betting last year.
People lined up at sportsbooks since the morning, picking between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams as well as a wide variety of other outcomes, including whether Tom Brady would throw an interception.
Texas resident Celina Montenegro says this is the third time she’s visited Las Vegas during the Super Bowl because it is the best place to watch the game behind being at the stadium. She put money on the Rams.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Huskies use hot hand from deep to beat UCLA, complete perfect first half of Pac-12 play VIEW
- Rams or Patriots? Here's who Seahawks fans should root for in the Super Bowl | Larry Stone
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Steve Hutchinson misses out on Pro Football Hall of Fame again, but another former Seahawk gets in
- Chris Hansen-led group expresses continued desire for Sodo arena to house Seattle NBA team
Meanwhile, two casinos in Rhode Island have been taking plenty of wagers on the Patriots.