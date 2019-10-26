ATLANTA — Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was ruled out of Sunday’s game against Seattle.

Ryan, who suffered a right ankle sprain against the Rams on Sunday, took part in practice Friday and was listed as questionable for Falcons’ game against the Seahawks at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Then Saturday, the team elevated quarterback Danny Etling from the practice squad to the active roster, signaling that he will serve as the backup to Matt Schaub on Sunday.

The Falcons placed offensive lineman John Wetzel on waivers to make room for Etling on the 53-man roster.

Ryan appeared comfortable Friday on short, three-step, dropbacks. He threw a series of passes to his left, then to the middle and to the right to stationary receivers. He didn’t throw to any receivers running routes during the portion of practice that was open to the media.

Ryan had started 163 consecutive games (154 regular-season games and nine playoff games). He missed two games in the 2009 season with a turf-toe injury sustained in Week 11. He came back to win the last three games as the Falcons posted back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in franchise history.

©2019 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (Atlanta, Ga.)

Visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (Atlanta, Ga.) at www.ajc.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.