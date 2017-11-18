The Falcons declared Freeman out, although the news was expected, it became official on the league-required injury report.

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman, who is in the NFL concussion protocol, was declared out for the Seattle game by head coach Dan Quinn on Saturday.

The Falcons (5-4) face the Seahawks (6-3) at 8:30 p.m. on Monday Night Football in a big NFC game with playoff implications.

The Falcons declared Freeman out, although the news was expected, it became official on the league-required injury report.

Punter Matt Bosher (left ankle) and linebacker Duke Riley (knee) are questionable for the game.

Freeman left Sunday’s game against the Cowboys after being tackled by linebacker Anthony Hitchens on the Falcons’ second play from scrimmage.

Freeman went to the locker room and was evaluated for a concussion, which was described as a “possible head injury” by the team. Early in the second quarter, however, it was announced that he had a concussion and would not return. Freeman had two carries for three yards before the injury. It is his second concussion this year and third of his career.

Freeman was in in the concussion protocol in August and the two-time Pro Bowl player went through the league’s five-step process. He left practice Aug. 13 and did not return until Aug. 27.

Freeman also suffered a concussion against the Colts in November of 2015.

With Freeman down, Tevin Coleman (20 carries for 83 yards) and Terron Ward (nine for 23) combined for 106 yards rushing on 29 carries in Sunday’s 27-7 win over the Cowboys.

“We all want to get him back as soon as possible, when he’s ready,” Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian said.

The Falcons were pleased that Coleman held up carrying the full load against Dallas.

“When you’re a running back or a receiver you want to get those touches, as many as you can get,” Sarkisian said. “So, I was really proud of Tevin when he got his opportunity to show what he can do.”

Coleman will be making his fourth NFL start. His 20 carries against Dallas tied his career-high. It was only the ninth time in 34 NFL games that Coleman carried the ball 10 or more times in a game.

“He ran the ball well,” Sarkisian said. “He played a complete game. We feel very confident and comfortable in Tevin. If this is his ball game Monday night, he’s going to go out and play well for us.”

Ward is a dependable backup and key special teams player.

Against the Cowboys, the Falcons rushed for more 100 yards for the seventh time this season after being held to 53 yards by Carolina. The 132 yards rushing was the team’s fifth-highest total of the season.

Freeman had a solid start to the season but tailed off in recent weeks.

Through the first four games, Freeman had 70 carries for 285 yards and five touchdowns. After the bye in Week 5, he has 46 carries for 230 yards and no touchdowns. For the season, he has rushed for 515 yards on 116 carries and has five touchdowns.

Freeman agreed to a five-year, $41.25 million contract extension that made him the highest-paid running back in the league in August. The deal had a $15 million signing bonus and included $22 million in guaranteed money.