Former Seahawks backup offensive lineman Chad Wheeler pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault domestic violence and not guilty to two other counts during an arraignment Monday morning at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent.

In addition to the first-degree assault charge, which is a Class A felony, Wheeler was also charged last Wednesday with unlawful imprisonment domestic violence and resisting arrest, according to charging documents.

Wheeler’s next court date is a case-setting hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 11 in the GA courtroom of the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent, according to a court spokesman. A trial date is set for April 6 at 9 a.m., also in the GA courtroom of the Maleng Regional Justice Center.

The court was also notified that Wheeler had been fitted on Thursday with a GPS electronic home monitoring device administered by 2 Watch Monitoring. Wheeler was also ordered not to leave the state.

Wheeler was accused of beating his girlfriend and strangling her into unconsciousness at the couple’s Kent apartment on Jan. 22.

Wheeler, after being arrested in Kent early on Jan. 23, posted $400,000 bail and was released from jail. On Monday, bail was ordered to remain at $400,000.

Wheeler, a backup offensive lineman who played in five games for the Seahawks last year, was waived Wednesday.

On Thursday, NFL transactions showed he cleared waivers, meaning no team picked him up, and he is a free agent.

Wheeler, 27, tweeted last Wednesday that he is walking away from football to get help, saying he was having a manic episode due to bi-polar disorder on Jan. 22.

“It is time for me to walk away from football and get the help I need to never again pose a threat to another,” he wrote in one of three tweets. “I cannot express my sorrow or remorse enough. I am truly ashamed.”

Wheeler attributed the incident to “a manic episode” and wrote: “I apologize profusely for the turmoil that I have caused to my family, teammates, fans and those closest to me. The most important thing right now is that (the victim) gets the care she needs and I get help. Both are happening.”

The Seattle Times does not generally identify victims of domestic violence.

