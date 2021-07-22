The trial for former Seahawk offensive lineman Chad Wheeler, who faces three charges relating to a domestic violence case, has been moved back again.

A King County spokesman said Thursday the trial is now set for Oct. 21.

The trial had an initial date of June 1 and then was later moved back to Aug. 26,

The trial was moved because the case setting hearing was moved back to Aug. 28, which then also moved back the omnibus hearing to Sept. 23 and then the trial date.

The case setting hearing provides the judge information about the status of the case — the exchange of information (discovery) and establishing future court dates. Moving case setting hearings back is pretty routine.

The trial is scheduled to be held at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent. Wheeler is not required to attend any dates until the trial begins.

Wheeler, who was a backup offensive tackle for the Seahawks in 2019 and 2020 but has since been waived, was arrested on Jan. 23 in Kent on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend and later released from jail on $400,000 bond.

He faces charges of first-degree assault domestic violence, a Class A felony, unlawful imprisonment domestic violence and resisting arrest. Wheeler pleaded not guilty to the charges in February.

Wheeler was on Seattle’s roster for part of the 2019 season and all of 2020, playing in five games for the Seahawks in a reserve role in 2020.

He has not been signed by any NFL team since being waived by the Seahawks on Jan. 27.