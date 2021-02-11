The trial for former Seahawk offensive lineman Chad Wheeler, who faces three charges in a domestic violence case last month in Kent, is now set for June 1.

The trial had initially been set to begin April 6.

The next step in is a case-setting date on March 18.

Both will occur at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent.

The date was moved back to allow the defense to get all of its discovery material — photos, reports, audio recordings and conduct additional interviews if needed — in order and for the prosecution to have time to go through it all.

Wheeler, a backup offensive tackle who has since been waived by the Seahawks, faces charges of first-degree assault domestic violence, a Class A felony, unlawful imprisonment domestic violence and resisting arrest.

Wheeler was arrested on Jan. 23 in Kent on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend and later released from jail on $400,000 bond.

Alleah Taylor, the 27-year-old woman who is now Wheeler’s former girlfriend, said in a “CBS This Morning” interview Wednesday morning she will have to deal with some of her injuries for “the rest of my life.’’ Specifically, she said she continues to have regularly checks for a concussion and has “bolts and a steel plate I’m going to have forever in my arm.’’

Wheeler was on Seattle’s roster for part of the 2019 season and all of 2020 as a backup offensive lineman. He played in five games for the Seahawks in a reserve role in 2020.