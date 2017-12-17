Despite trailing by 35 points, the Seahawks' star QB was in the game — having already taken seven sacks — until the final series, with 1:50 to go in the game.

If you were wondering why Russell Wilson was still in the game with just over four minutes left of a 42-7 blowout at the hands of the Rams Sunday, you were not alone.

Wilson, in fact, played until the final series of the game when Austin Davis took over with 1:50 left, sent back out on the field for a final series with 5:42 left and there no doubt at all about the game’s outcome.

Also wondering why Wilson was still out there at that time was the man who can make the decision to pull Wilson — Seattle coach Pete Carroll.

“Yes, there was,” Carroll said later when asked if he thought about taking Wilson out earlier. “You probably all were thinking that too and I thought (to myself) why is he still out there I agree with you. But he wants to keep battling and I gave him one more series. It’s just who he is.’’

Had Wilson gotten hurt then Carroll would have had to do a lot of answering about why he allowed Wilson to talk himself into staying out there for one more series..

But Wilson emerged unscathed. And he backed up Carroll’s contention later that he didn’t want to come out of the game.

“I always want to keep playing,” Wilson said. “That’s just the mentality. It’s the competitor in me. I always think if there’s time on the clock, who knows?”

Wilson had played all but two snaps this season until being replaced — a kneel down on the final play of a win against the Giants in New York and then when he was replaced for one play at Arizona when he took a hard hit and was told to go to the sidelines to be examined for a concussion.

Davis played three snaps on the final series, handing off to J.D. McKissic on each play.