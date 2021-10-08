The question swirling around the domes of every 12 in the land is: Will Russell Wilson be able to play in the Seahawks’ next game vs. the Steelers?

This isn’t the type of question folks around here are used to asking. Wilson has epitomized durability during his nine years in Seattle, plowing through knee, shoulder and ankle injuries like a walking Novocain ad.

But we all saw that mangled middle finger after it collided with Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald in the third quarter Thursday night, and we all wondered how long it would sideline him.

Here’s a more ominous question, though: Even if he does return, how much will it matter?

In case this is the first Seahawks story you’ve read after spending five weeks in a cave — their defense stinks. They have given up 450.8 yards per game, good for the most in the league.

Can they stop the pass? Uh uh. The 305.6 yards they’ve allowed in the air per game is the fourth-worst in the NFL. Can they stop the run? Hell no. The 145.2 yards they’ve allowed on the ground per game is the third-worst in the NFL.

Toward the end of Thursday’s 26-17 loss to the Rams, running back Darrell Henderson was moving the first down markers despite everyone in the building knowing LA was going to run. When you can’t stop what you know is coming, you’re in trouble, but that’s been the case for the Seahawks all year.

And the defensive lapses always seem to come later in the game.

Seattle’s 24-9 halftime lead against the Titans turned into a 33-30 overtime loss as running back Derrick Henry steamrolled would-be tacklers. Seattle’s 17-7 second-quarter lead vs. the Vikings turned into a 30-17 shellacking as quarterback Kirk Cousins sliced and diced the 11 white-and-blue jerseys standing in his way. And Thursday, a 7-3 halftime lead led to a 26-17 defeat as Matthew Stafford — injured index finger and all — racked up 365 passing yards en route to a second-half smackdown.

“This was a really disappointing second half for us,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “In the second half we had one monster play that happened in the game, and we were in command of the third and 10 and we were on top of it, and they make a, I don’t know what kind of play that was. Very fortunate play, but it changed the field position and gave them a chance and they scored and took advantage of that. That was a huge play in the game, I thought. Unfortunate.”

The play Carroll was referring to came with 9:27 left in the third, when Stafford underthrew a pass to DeSean Jackson, who caught it and gained 68 yards — leading to a touchdown two plays later. Had Seahawks safety Jamal Adams seen the ball, he likely would have broken it up. Unfortunately for Seattle, Adams was twisted in knots and a non-factor. And, well … this is becoming a bit of a theme.

After holding out for most of training camp, Adams signed a deal with Seattle that made him the highest-paid safety ever. Through five games, however, he hasn’t played well enough to justify half that money.

Analytics site Pro Football Focus ranks him 62nd among 78 safeties in the league. The coverage has been dicey and the sacks nonexistent. Might we see a second-half surge? Sure. Like turnovers, sacks tend to come in bunches. And remember, this Seahawks defense was putrid through the first half of last season before turning it around for the final eight games. A similar 180 can’t be ruled out for this year.

But through the first five games? Yikes.

A healthy Russell Wilson is as effective as any quarterback in the NFL. Even after an average performance Thursday, he still leads the NFL in passer rating at 125.3. But he can’t save a team with a defense this bad.

Funny, before the year started, Wilson was worried about who on this team would be able to protect him. Turns out, the real concern is the guys who can’t protect their own end zone.