The Seahawks’ search for a true successor for Stephen Hauschka continued on Thursday with a visit from free agent Caleb Sturgis, according to reports from ESPN.

Sturgis, 28, has kicked in the NFL for five years with Miami and the Eagles.

Sturgis began this season on the roster of the Super Bowl champion Eagles but was placed on Injured Reserve after one week due to a hip injury and the Eagles have since decided on Jake Elliott as their kicker.

Seattle signed free agent Jason Myers in January but coach Pete Carroll said at the NFL Combine the hope was to sign another kicker to add competition.

Seattle’s kicker last season was Blair Walsh, who is now a free agent and won’t be back after a rocky 2017 season that included critical misses in three games that the Seahawks lost in the last minute.

Walsh was signed as a free agent to replace Hauschka with the Seahawks anticipating that Hauschka would get a deal the team wouldn’t want to match (he ultimately got almost $3 million a year over three years from Buffalo). But Walsh also had no competition during training camp and the Seahawks may want to rectify that this season and have two kickers battle it out.

Sturgis is also reportedly set to visit the Chargers on Friday, though the Chargers were expected to get a visit Thursday from Sebastian Janikowski and also have two other kickers on their roster in Nick Rose and Roberto Aguayo.

Sturgis is 111-137 on field goals in his NFL career and tied a Philadelphia franchise record with four 50-yard-plus field goals in 2016.

He kicked at CenturyLink Field in 2016 but didn’t attempt a field goal and made his only extra point in what was a 26-15 Seattle win over the Eagles.