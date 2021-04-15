Aldon Smith is back in the NFC West.

The Seahawks have signed the embattled edge rusher to a one-year contract, the NFL Network reported Thursday.

Smith, 31, was in town for a visit with the Seahawks on Wednesday.

Smith spent the 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys, his first season since being reinstated from a four-year suspension for various substance abuse-related issues. Among them: an arrest for DUI and hit-and-run in 2015 that prompted his release from the San Francisco 49ers.

A 2011 first-round pick, Smith was once one of the most-feared edge rushers in the NFL. He was an All-Pro with the 49ers and posted 42 sacks from 2011-13.

With the Cowboys last season, Smith had five sacks in 16 games. Three of those sacks came against the Seahawks in Seattle in Week 3.

Smith had a 9.1 pressure percentage last season, which ranged 40th among all edge rushers, according to Next Gen Stats.

Seahawks edge rushers, meanwhile, combined for a 13.7 pressure rate. That ranked 30th in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.