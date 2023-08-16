RENTON — His mom doesn’t have the ball yet.

She has seen it on FaceTime and heard her son’s postgame promise, but Easop Winston Jr.’s mother, Renee Winston, is still a few days from holding the pigskin coming her way.

You see, Easop and Renee are in this together. She is the No. 1 person in the Seahawks receiver’s life, so his dreams are her dreams and vice versa.

That’s why his lifelong goal of catching an NFL touchdown pass — which he did last Thursday in a preseason game — won’t be complete until he’s able to pass the keepsake on to Mama when she comes to Seattle this week.

“It’s going to be a different feeling when I give it to her,” said Winston, a Washington State product who said he will forever say “Go Cougs.”

NFL journeys are part of a tiered system. There are your anointed-from-high-school titans such as Jadeveon Clowney or Trevor Lawrence, who seemed destined to be a top-three draft pick from the moment they put on a football jersey. There are your second- to seventh-round picks, whose futures are one giant gamble and often come down to hard work, the seizing of an opportunity or dumb luck. And then there are undrafted grinders such as Winston — who will catch ball after ball after ball off the JUGS machine in hopes that he’ll eventually catch a break.

A self-described “late bloomer,” Winston wasn’t drowning with offers coming out of Serra High School in San Mateo, Calif. — which has produced athletes such as Tom Brady, Barry Bonds and Lynn Swann. The 26-year-old ended up at City College of San Francisco, a move he’d later call the best decision of his life.

As soon as he began his JUCO career, he told his mother that she would never have to pay a dime for his college education. And after consecutive 12-touchdown seasons, he proved to be a man of his word, as WSU offered him a full ride before 2018.

Winston said Wednesday that he was just grateful his mom was able to put him through high school, given that tuition at Sierra is about $20,000 annually these days. And though her primary source of income was working for a computer company, Renee also travels the country and world as a Christian preacher.

Think Easop is doing OK with his 7,500 Instagram followers? Well, it’s nothing compared with mom’s near 55,000.

Probably not too surprising, then, that Easop is also strong in his faith. And that can be comforting when cuts come, as he has yet to make an opening-day NFL roster.

The Rams waived him in 2020 before he saw the field in a preseason game. The Saints waived him the next summer — but not before he did take the field Aug. 14, 2021 — a date he has tattooed on his wrist in Roman numerals. He was later signed to the New Orleans practice squad and played three games in the regular season as a punt returner.

In August 2022 he was waived by the Browns before the Seahawks signed him to their practice squad in 2022, and now the San Francisco native is hoping to latch on with Seattle.

Last Thursday couldn’t have hurt. On a third-and-7 in the second quarter, Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock found Winston in the end zone on a 12-yard TD pass. The QB and receiver exchanged a look just before the snap, and once Easop hit pay dirt he busted out the “Big Steppin” dance as a shoutout to its San Francisco creator, Jordan Gomes.

It certainly was a big step for the frequently waived Winston, who has been riding a wave of emotion since.

“Dream come true,” Winston said.

Maybe another tattoo coming?

“I don’t know, man, my mom is actually not too fond of tattoos,” he replied. “I might be done with that part of my life.”

But he isn’t done working. Winston said that despite the initial frustration of being cut from rosters, it has yet to alter his attitude. He sees Saturday’s preseason game vs. Dallas as another chance to prove himself as a potentially productive member of the Seahawks, whether it’s as a receiver, returner or both.

“The way you look at the situation will help you moving forward,” Winston said. “I always try to look at the most positive aspects of it.”

Very mature approach. Mom must have known what she was doing.