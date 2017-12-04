The Seahawks may be an underdog again on Sunday at Jacksonville.

If the Seahawks seemed to both thrive in and chafe at the role of underdog Sunday against the Eagles it’s one they may have to get used to again this week.

The first lines released early Monday on Seattle’s game Sunday at Jacksonville via VegasInsider showed the Seahawks as being three-point underdogs to the Jaguars, who improved to 8-4 with a win over the Colts.

If the line holds it would be the third time in four weeks that the Seahawks would be underdogs as they also were against Atlanta on Nov. 9 by 1.5 points as well as Sunday against the Eagles.

Seattle lost to Atlanta 34-31 but then beat the Eagles on Sunday 24-10 listed as much as being six-point underdogs early in the week before the line settled at four at most places by kickoff.

Seattle covered the spread emphatically with a 24-10 win over the Eagles and if players didn’t necessarily refer specifically to the line later (though Frank Clark did in a Tweet), many did to the idea of being underdogs and how they felt that motivated them further.

“We were tired of people sleeping on us, tired of people doubting us,” said middle linebacker Bobby Wagner. “We understand that we’ve had huge losses but we’ve got a lot of dawgs in this room and we are going to keep coming out and playing and putting our best foot forward and keep silencing the doubters.”

The early line indicates they’ll have another chance to do that Sunday.