Thomas had said the day before in an Irish TV interview that he had no idea where he would be playing in 2018.

A day after saying that “nobody knows” what his future holds, Seahawks safety Earl Thomas took to Twitter to write that he wants to stay in Seattle.

‘Lets not get it confused I want to be a Seahawk,” Thomas wrote in a lengthy note, further stating that he wants his jersey retired in the Ring of Honor and that he and his family want to stay in Seattle.

As has been noted a lot recently, the Seahawks are known to be dangling Thomas in trade talks with Thomas stating earlier this year that he might hold out if he did not get a contract extension prior to the 2018 season.

Expect Thomas and his future to be a pretty big topic at the NFL league meetings, which begin Sunday in Orlando, Fla.