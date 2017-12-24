Earl Thomas threw Seahawks fans into a Christmas Eve fervor with his comments he made to Cowboys coach Jason Garrett following the Seahawks' win.

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas caused a stir after the Seattle’s 21-12 win over the Cowboys on Sunday, making a visit to the Dallas locker room and telling coach Jason Garrett to “come get me.”

Now, Thomas grew up in Texas as a Cowboys fan. He’s in the second-to-last year of a four-year, $40 million contract extension he signed in 2014. So … sound the alarms? Thomas was asked about his comments after the game.

“I went to the locker room to talk to Dez (Bryant), and I saw coach Garrett, and you know, I’ve always been a Cowboys fan growing up,” Thomas said. “The biggest thing when I say ‘Come get me,’ is I don’t literally mean ‘Come get me now,’ you know? I’m still in the prime of my career — I still want to be (in Seattle).

“But when Seattle kicks me to the curb, please, Cowboys, come get me. That’s the only place I would rather be if I get kicked to the curb. That’s what I meant by it … And, you know, people take life too serious. Me, that’s just who I am.”

(Video by Stefanie Loh / The Seattle Times)

Edward Egros of the Dallas Fox affiliate captured the exchange on video:

Earl Thomas runs to greet Jason Garrett, then as he walks into the COWBOYS lockerroom, he says, “If you have a chance to get me, come get me.” pic.twitter.com/N395wVU2Jz — Edward Egros (@EdwardEgrosFox4) December 25, 2017

This story will be updated.