Earl Thomas was sighted at SeaTac International Airport on Monday morning, two days after NFL teams had to cut their rosters to 53-men.

Seahawks hold out Earl Thomas returned to Seattle Monday morning. But not for any football-related purposes.

Thomas was spotted at SeaTac International Airport at around 8:45 a.m., and took a photo with an airport worker.

But, per NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, Thomas’ return to Seattle does not signify any advance in talks with the Seahawks. Instead, Thomas flew into Seattle to take his daughter to her first day of school.

Earl Thomas lands in Seattle… to take his daughter to her first day of school. No chance he was missing that. She has remained in school, as he does not have a new team yet. https://t.co/7lqv2bhQb1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2018

Thomas did not report to the Seahawks when training camp began, and even though he has accumulated at least $1.5 million in potential fines from missing mandatory minicamp and preseason camp, he continues to hold out until he has a new contract.

Thomas, 29, remains on Seattle’s reserve/did not report list, and does not count against roster limits. The two sides appear to be in something of a stalemate. On Friday evening, the day before the NFL required teams to cut their rosters to 53, reports emerged that the Seahawks had fielded inquiries from”multiple teams” about Thomas’ availability, but nothing came of that.

The Seahawks are said to want at least a second round draft pick in exchange for Thomas.