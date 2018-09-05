Seahawks safety Earl Thomas wrote via Instagram Wednesday morning that his holdout is ending. Reports say the team turned down a second-round pick from Dallas for Thomas.

Hold out free safety Earl Thomas will report to Seahawks’ practice today, he indicated on an Instagram post Wednesday morning that followed a report from ESPN’s Josina Anderson that he would show up.

Thomas wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of himself in the Seahawks’ weight room, that: “I worked my whole life for this….. I’ve never let me teammates, city or fans down as long as I’ve lived and don’t plan on starting this weekend. With that being said, the disrespect has been well noted and will not be forgotten. Father Time may have an undefeated record but best believe I plan on taking him into triple overtime when it comes to my career.”

That Thomas wrote that the “disrespect has been well noted and will not be forgotten” means Thomas obviously is reporting rather unhappily. But he is apparently reporting nonetheless, the latest step in a story that began last year when he began making rumblings of wanting a new contract, and a story that likely has many more chapters to come.

The news of Thomas’ plans to show up to the VMAC today comes on the heels of another report from Adam Schefter of ESPN that the Seahawks were offered a second-round pick by Dallas “within the past week” for Thomas but turned it down. A source confirmed to the Times the news of the second-round offer and Seattle’s refusal to accept it.

Thomas has not participated in any activities with the Seahawks since the end of the 2017 season in an attempt to get an extension on a four-year, $40 million contract that runs out after the 2018 season.

He has racked up fines of more than $1.5 million in terms of missed practice days and bonuses the team could recoup. Those are all at team discretion, though, and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Seahawks “did agree to wipe away almost all of his fines.”

This week, Thomas would simply begin losing game checks were he not to show up — $500,000 for each game missed. He also would have to report by midseason to avoid his contract tolling, meaning if he did not play this season he would still be under contract to Seattle in 2019. Also, as a vested veteran, Thomas’ base salary of $8.5 million for this season becomes fully guaranteed if he is on the roster week one.

Seattle has not wanted to give Thomas an extension, apparently as part of its “retooling” that also saw the team move on from the likes of Richard Sherman and Michael Bennett, wanting Thomas to play out the final year.

That has led to a stalemate that has had Seattle entertaining trade offers for Thomas since last spring.

Seattle had been thought wanting at least a second-round pick all along with it thought Dallas had not offered more than a third.

Schefter’s report is the first evidence of Seattle being offered at least a second-rounder for Thomas, who will turn 30 next May 7.

A second-round pick would replace the second-rounder Seattle doesn’t have in 2019 as part of the deal to acquire left tackle Duane Brown from Houston last October. Seattle has also been thought wanting to at least get more for Thomas than a third-rounder because the Seahawks could theoretically get a third-round pick in 2020 as compensation if Thomas were to sign elsewhere as a free agent (that wouldn’t be guaranteed but Seattle had been thought setting that as at least a bar).

Seattle will have to make a corresponding roster move to account for Thomas, though they could also initially put him on an exempt list.

Thomas will apparently avoid becoming the first Seahawk since Kam Chancellor in 2015 to miss games due to a holdout. Chancellor missed the first two games before reporting. Like Chancellor, Thomas is reporting without the team having done anything with his contract.

Thomas had been known back in Seattle, taking a picture with a worker at Sea-Tac airport on Monday, who posted it on Twitter. A later report stated Thomas was in town solely to accompany his daughter to her first day of school.

But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll foreshadowed that maybe something was going on when he was asked Monday if there had been any additional contact with Thomas and he paused and said there was “nothing to report.” That was different from the simple “no” Carroll had offered several other times in recent weeks when asked about any new contact with Thomas.

Thomas had been working out primarily in his native Texas, and specifically in Austin, where he attended the University of Texas.