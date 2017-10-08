Earl Thomas made a spectacular play to force a Rams' turnover at the 1 yard line, and you should probably watch it.

Consider this your weekly reminder that Earl Thomas is amazing.

The Rams marched down the field and had a touchdown on the board in their opening drive against the Seahawks, but Thomas had other plans. Upon review of Todd Gurley’s 12-yard TD run, the ball came lose after Thomas chopped down on Gurley’s arm. By rule, if a fumbled ball touches the pylon before going out of bounds, the opposing team takes possession on the 20 yard line.

Looks like this may not be a TD. He looks out just before the pylon. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 8, 2017

Huge change. Ruled a fumble and touchback and Seattle ball at the 20. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 8, 2017

[ Follow live updates from #SEAvsLAR » ]

It’s not the first time Thomas has turned an opponent’s touchdown into Seattle’s ball. The Rams might remember this play in 2014, when Thomas came from out of nowhere late in the fourth quarter to turn a near touchdown by Benny Cunnigham into a wild turnover, using his now popular karate chop move to strip the ball.