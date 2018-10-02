Thomas also got flagged for taking a bow after his second interception of Seattle's win over Dallas in week three.

Earl Thomas was fined $10,026 for his bow against Dallas, it was revealed Tuesday. A number of week three fines became public Tuesday and Pro Football Talk reported the fine.

Thomas was flagged for a personal foul for the gesture, which came after what was his second interception of the game.

The fine total is determined by the NFL prior to each season. The fine Thomas received was the set number for a first-offense taunting penalty.

Thomas may also be subject to a fine for his gesture in Sunday’s game against Arizona as he was carted off the field, but that has not yet been revealed.

As detailed in the NFL’s release “The fines collected do not go to the NFL, but instead go to programs for former players. The Players Association and the league have agreed to donate fine money through the NFL Foundation to the NFL Player Care Foundation and the Gene Upshaw Players Association’s Players Assistance Trust“.