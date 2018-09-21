Thomas held out for all of training camp in search of a new contract and returned without one, or any promise of one.

Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas did not take part in practice Friday and coach Pete Carroll afterward would not specify why other than to say that Thomas was dealing with an issue “personal in nature” — nor would Carroll say if Thomas will play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

That led to speculation that maybe something is up with Thomas — a possible trade, maybe, or possibly a contract negotiation ongoing or maybe Thomas simply deciding he does not want to play for the Seahawks against the team many think could be his next destination or just sitting out a practice to let the team know he remains unhappy — after he held out all of the offseason before returning the Wednesday before the regular season opener against Denver.

However, an NFL.com report Friday afternoon stated that Thomas sitting out practice Friday was not because he had been traded and stated that two anonymous Seahawks had said they expected Thomas to play Sunday.

Thomas attended Friday’s practice wearing his jersey and a visor, visible on the sidelines during a part of the beginning of practice open to the media. He was not in the locker room after practice during a time when media is allowed in.

Asked about Thomas and why he did not take part in practice Friday, Carroll said initially “yeah, he couldn’t work today.”

Thomas also didn’t practice Wednesday for what were listed as Non-Injury Related reasons, which was regarded as being a rest day, but had practiced fully on Thursday.

Asked Friday if Thomas was okay physically after playing all but one snap against the Bears Monday Carroll said “fine. He came out fine.”

Asked a follow-up if Thomas can play Sunday Carroll said “we’ll see how he’s doing. Make sure he’s okay.” Carroll then confirmed in a follow-up question that Thomas did not sit out due to injury saying “he’s got some other stuff going on we are working on. … it’s personal in nature, that’s why I’m not talking about it.”

That Thomas was present, though, might seem to rule out something such as having to leave the team for a family issue, tough it was unclear immediately after practice what the situation may be.

The team listed Thomas as not taking part in practice Friday for NIR reasons. But they did not give him a declaration of a playing status for Sunday’s game.

Thomas held out through all of the offseason in hopes of a contract extension — his four-year deal paying him an average of $10 million per season runs out after the 2018 season. Thomas, who turns 30 next May, released a statement via social media in June saying he did not intent to take part in any official activities with the Seahawks until his long-term future was secured.

But Thomas returned the Wednesday before the opening game against Denver, saying he came back solely to avoid losing weekly game checks of $500,000, with no new contract in hand — and with sources saying the Seahawks and Thomas had not talked about a possible extension. There have been no reports of contract talks between Thomas and the Seahawks since he returned.

Thomas announced his return to the Seahawks via social media stating “the disrespect has been well noted and will not be forgotten.”

Asked why he came back following the game over Denver, Thomas said; “Me and my agent talked about it. We understood I had a lot of money on the line. I couldn’t just throw it away. So basically I decided to come back. I’m glad I did.”

Thomas, though, also raised some eyebrows with a comment that indicated he would do what he could to not get hurt.

“All I can do is put the best product out there as possible, protect myself until I do get paid,” Thomas said.

Those comments following the Denver game were the only time he has talked to the media since the end of the 2017 season. Thomas declined to talk to a couple of local reporters who approached him in the locker room Thursday saying “I’m not talking.”

Thomas started each of Seattle’s first two games and was on the field for all but 11 defensive snaps, and was rated this week by Pro Football Focus as having the highest grade of any safety in the NFL.

That Dallas is in town this weekend will lead to speculation that maybe something is brewing with the Cowboys.

Thomas grew up in Orange, Texas and attended the University of Texas and famously told Dallas coach Jason Garrett to “come get me” when the Seahawks kick him to the curb following Seattle’s win over the Cowboys last December.

Asked about that incident this week during a conference call with Seattle reporters, Garrett said it was an unusual situation.

“Yeah, it was,” Garrett said. I’ve never had that. I’ve never had that happen before, an opposing player comes into your locker room. But, we have great respect for him. Obviously when he was coming out in the draft who is as highly regarded as anybody. Easy to see why he’s turned into a great player and a great leader for that franchise. So, we have the utmost respect for him as a player and as a guy and he’ll present a great challenge for us this week.”

Thomas is the last remaining original member of the team’s famed Legion of Boom secondary, having been a first-round pick of the team in 2010 and going on to earn six Pro Bowl nods and four times named an All-Pro.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks about the team’s injury situation heading into the Dallas game. including Earl Thomas.