PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery has been getting lots of support from fans after dropping a critical pass in a playoff game, including from a second-grader who wrote him a supportive letter.
Jeffery stopped by Abigail Johnson’s classroom in West Chester on Thursday to thank her and her classmates at Sarah Starkweather Elementary.
In her letter , Abigail says she thinks he’s “an awesome player no matter what. It takes a lot of practice and courage to catch a ball.”
After Sunday’s loss against the New Orleans Saints, Jeffery said he let all his teammates and the city of Philadelphia down.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Sounders, Reign ink new jersey sponsorship deals with Seattle-based online retailer Zulily WATCH
- Seahawks sign former first-round pick Paxton Lynch as backup QB candidate behind Russell Wilson
- Chris Petersen again taps into Boise State pipeline for Huskies' new wide receivers coach
- Washington gets outside shot going against Stanford, sits alone atop Pac-12 WATCH
- 'A 10 isn't enough': Bellevue native, UCLA gymnast breaks the internet with flawless floor routine WATCH
Abigail’s teacher, Alli Morris, says she had her students write to Jeffery after they talked about empathy and kindness.
She says they “wanted to boost him up after a tough loss.”