RENTON — Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams at CenturyLink Field with a biceps injury.

But as he sat at his locker following Wednesday’s practice, he made clear that you can put him in ink as playing, saying he’ll be good to go once kickoff rolls around at 5:20 p.m.

Not that he won’t be feeling it a little bit.

Brown suffered the injury against the Saints on Sept. 22 and sat out much of the second half, with George Fant playing left tackle for the final 23 snaps of the loss to New Orleans

It was only the third time Brown had not played every snap in a game since being acquired by the Seahawks midway through the 2017 season — he’s played every snap in his 26 other games since coming to Seattle, including last Sunday at Arizona.

Not that it was easy.

“You use your arms,’’ Brown said with a rueful laugh when asked about playing with the injury a week. “So it’s just something that’s there. But I’m effective and been able to perform and produce. So that’s all that matters.’’

Advertising

Brown wasn’t listed on the status report last week for the Arizona game. He is this week mostly because of the short turnaround to Thursday night and the obvious pain he is feeling.

But he was able to practice fully Wednesday and will play Thursday.

“Should be fine,’’ coach Pete Carrol said. “He’s still questionable, but he should be OK.”

That will give Seattle its healthiest roster of the season.

Only one other player is listed on the status report, backup guard/center Ethan Pocic. But he also practiced fully Wednesday, and while listed as questionable it sounds as if he may be available if needed.

With Penny healthy, Seahawks counting on running game

The other 51 players on the active roster are all considered as healthy and available to play, which includes running back Rashaad Penny, who missed the last two games with a hamstring injury suffered in practice on the Friday before the New Orleans game.

That had C.J. Prosise serving as the backup tailback to Chris Carson.

Advertising

But with Carson having had 26 touches last week — including 22 runs — the Seahawks could look to get Penny involved early in a short-week game.

If Carroll didn’t want to say specifically how the team might divvy up carries he made clear there will be some carries to go around.

The Seahawks rushed for a combined 463 yards in two games against the Rams last year, including a season-high 273 in Los Angeles, and would love to replicate that success Thursday night.

“We’re going to run the football,’’ Carroll said. “We plan to do it every time we go out. That’s how we play. I did like the balance last week (27 runs, 28 passing attempts, four sacks). We would’ve liked to have run it more times. That game, for whatever reason, went kind of quick. We only had 59 plays, I think, on offense. We’re counting on it. We’re counting on the running game.”

Ansah, Clowney set to see more action together

For just the second time in five games, defensive end Ziggy Ansah is not on the status report, entering the game with the Seahawks hoping they can again use both Ansah and Jadeveon Clowney substantially throughout as they did last week against Arizona.

Clowney played 42 of a possible 63 snaps and Ansah 39 and each emerged well enough that they are not on the injury report for a game now just four days later, proof that each appears to be hitting their Seahawks stride.

“They’re way better,’’ Carroll said Wednesday of how the two are beginning to fit in. “What we’re doing is we’re learning these guys; seeing what their special talent is, where you can feel and you can start to adjust with them. Guys have been great attitude-wise about it.

“We’re the ones that have to do the learning, and you can see them as much as you want to in practice. But until you see them in full flight and games, you don’t really know. We’ve logged some good information; I think it’s going to be a couple more weeks before they’re at their best. I hate to say that because we need them right now but, they’re going for it.

“We’ll use them more effectively when we know them an even better, so we’re working at that.”