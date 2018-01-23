Seattle offensive tackle Duane Brown was added to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday, replacing Philadelphia's Lane Johnson.
Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown was named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster Tuesday as a replacement for Philadelphia’s Lane Johnson. That gives the Seahawks seven players named to the game, which ties a franchise record also set in 1984, 2014, 2015 and 2016.
Brown was acquired in October in a trade with Houston and played in nine games for the Seahawks. Brown was also named to the Pro Bowl while with Houston in 2012, 2013 and 2014.
Brown is one of five Seahawks expected to play in Sunday’s game in Orlando (which will kick at noon Seattle time and televised on ESPN).
Tight end Jimmy Graham and linebacker Bobby Wagner will not play due to injury. Seahawks expected to play are Brown, defensive end Michael Bennett, quarterback Russell Wilson, safety Earl Thomas and receiver Doug Baldwin. Bennett, Baldwin and Brown were all added as replacements.
Bennett, Wagner, Graham and Baldwin all played in the game last season along with Cliff Avril, K.J. Wright and Richard Sherman.
