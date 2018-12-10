For the longest time, Doug Baldwin was the Seahawks' iron man. But the receiver has been hobbled by injuries this season.

Doug Baldwin’s tough season continued Monday when he was unable to recover well enough from a nagging hip/groin injury to play against the Vikings.

Baldwin had been listed as questionable heading into the game and coach Pete Carroll said he would be a game time decision.

But unlike at Carolina two weeks ago, when Baldwin convinced coaches he was well enough to play during an extensive pregame workout, Baldwin wasn’t cleared to play in what was an eventual 21-7 win over the Vikings.

“He did everything he could have done to get back out there but it was the right thing to do to not play tonight,’’ Carroll said.

Carroll said the plan is for Baldwin to play against the 49ers in San Francisco.

“We’ll see,’’ Carroll said. “We are hoping so. I can’t imagine (he won’t). Doug has never missed a couple of weeks.’’

It was the third game Baldwin has missed this season after not having missed any games since 2012 — he sat out the second and third games of the season after spraining his MCL.

The Seahawks seemed to miss Baldwin too, with Russell Wilson throwing for a career-low 72 yards and finishing with a career-low 37.9 passer rating.

“Anytime you don’t have Doug (it’s tough),’’ Wilson said. “He was great, though, on the sidelines talking to guys. That’s the leader he is. We really felt his presence even though he wasn’t out there tonight.’’

Baldwin has 37 receptions this season, second-most of the Seahawks’ receiving corps, but has battled injuries to both knees, two different groin/hip injuries and a sore elbow.

“It’s pretty hard to keep Doug Baldwin off the field,’’ Seahawks general manager John Schneider said on his weekly segment on the team’s pre-game radio show. “He tried hard this week but just couldn’t quite do it. If anyone can do it, he can. He’s one of the toughest wide receivers I’ve ever been around.’’

With Baldwin out, Seattle began the game with a three-receiver set of Tyler Lockett, David Moore and Jaron Brown. The Seahawks also gave some snaps to rookie Malik Turner, who had played in four previous games.

Other Seattle inactives were: LB K.J. Wright, OL D.J. Fluker and fullback Tre Madden, all for healthy issues, while cornerback Kalan Reed, center Joey Hunt and defensive end Branden Jackson were healthy scratches.