Baldwin played in 89 consecutive games before missing the Seahawks' last two games with an MCL sprain. "I'm ready to go," he said Thursday. But the final decision is out of his hands.

Doug Baldwin finally feels ready to board the train.

For the last several weeks, the 30-year-old wide receiver has been stuck in his own personal sunken place — a lonely limbo at the end of the Seahawks’ bench. He sat out all but two practices of the preseason because of an injury to his left knee, then immediately sprained the MCL in his right knee during the season opener at Denver.

For 89 consecutive games (the fourth-longest active run for a wide receiver in the NFL), No. 89 produced on the field in a Seahawks uniform. That streak was snapped this month, as Baldwin sat out games against Chicago and Dallas.

He was back to practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and says he’s “ready to go” against the Cardinals this weekend.

But how much is Baldwin’s perspective tainted by a gnawing pressure to produce?

“That’s an internal battle,” Baldwin acknowledged Thursday, with a black wrap noticeably nestling his right knee. “I think, because the NFL in general is a ‘What have you done for me lately?’ business, you constantly feel like you have to prove yourself. There’s a pressure to prove yourself every day, whether it’s on the football field or off the football field, in the classroom. There’s a constant pressure there.

“It is finding a balance, and also the desire just to want to be out there with the guys. When you’re out for so long you kind of feel disconnected. You feel like the train is moving on without you.”

Now Baldwin is finally moving, too, and his presence could spur an otherwise erratic Seattle offense. In 111 career games, the Stanford graduate has piled up 443 catches, 5,945 receiving yards and 44 touchdowns. That included 75 catches, 991 receiving yards and eight scores in 2017.

Adding an established No. 1 wide receiver would conceivably help Russell Wilson and Co. against the 0-3 Cardinals on Sunday.

But that doesn’t mean Baldwin is a guaranteed lock to play.

“I don’t know,” he said, when asked for his status against Arizona. “I know Pete (Carroll) has a press conference coming up eventually, so you’ll have to ask him. I’m ready to go. Again, that’s going to be their call. There’s a lot of things that go into it — obviously the precautionary reasons of making sure that I’m healthy fully so I can go for the rest of the season, not just this game. I get that.

“But as a competitor and as somebody who hasn’t missed games that often, who had an 89-game (playing) streak, I feel like I know my body pretty well. So I feel like I’m ready to go.”

He’s certainly ready to get off the sideline. That was apparent last weekend, when television cameras caught Baldwin delivering a particularly impassioned speech to co-director of player personnel Trent Kirchner.

Kirchner was a sailboat, and Baldwin was the storm.

“It was empathy. That’s what it was,” Baldwin said, when asked to explain the impetus behind his outburst. “I won’t go into a great deal of detail, but essentially it’s frustrating when you start 0-2 and you start the way we started. We’ve had some frustrating games.

“Especially as a receiving corps, being here for so long and knowing the process and knowing what you (media) guys are going to say, the questions that come up in the receivers room and how that plays a role in the emotional stability of the receivers, and then (there’s) just other things that come along with that.

“So when they come off the field and they’re telling me how they’re feeling and they’re expressing their emotions and (I’m) trying to be empathic to them in that regard, there’s a lot of energy there … on top of the fact that I’m not able to go out there and help them out and play with them. There’s a lot there.”

Baldwin added that Kirchner “just happened to be in the area at the time, unfortunately.” The storm swept through, obliterating everything in its wake. He apologized, and that was that.

But the real issue is Baldwin’s identity. Without football, he’s somewhat empty.

“I would like to think that my growth over the years has allowed me to dial into more of my identity as a human being more so than just a football player,” said Baldwin, who added that he has never missed such an extended period due to injury. “But at the end of the day, I’ve been playing this sport for 23 years. So a lot of my value that has been created over the course of those years as a human being has been wrapped up in football.

“Although I’m still working towards getting away from that, that unhealthy connection, it’s still there. So not being able to play and demonstrate my athleticism as a football player does come with its emotional issues.”

In the short term, the solution seems pretty simple. Baldwin wants to play. His team needs him to play.

But is the eighth-year wide receiver ready to play?

Only Carroll can really say.

“He looks really good and light on his feet,” Carroll said on Wednesday. “He looks very confident that he can have a chance to play this week, so we’ll see how that goes. He’s confident, that’s not a surprise. Let’s see if he can pull it off.”

The Seahawks’ train is already moving.

It’s time for Baldwin to jump onboard.

“It’s still a little frustrating, because I feel like I’m still being held back a little bit,” Baldwin said. “But I understand why, the precautionary reasons.

“But I’m champing at the bit. I’m ready to go. This is what I do, so I’m excited about getting back out there.”