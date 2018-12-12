The Seahawks had nine players sit out practice Wednesday.

It’s still unclear if Doug Baldwin or D.J. Fluker will be able to able to play Sunday against the 49ers. And rookie running back Rashaad Penny is nursing a new knee injury.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talked about those topics and more when he met the media Wednesday.

Here are highlights:

BALDWIN DAY TO DAY

Baldwin missed his third game of the season Monday night due to a hip/groin injury — also only his third missed game since 2012 — and Carroll said it will take some doing for Baldwin to play this week.

“We’re just going one day at a time with Doug and never expecting anything other than he may pull off another one of his miracles and get back and play,’’ Carroll said. “So, his mind is set on doing that. We’ll see how he makes it through the week. I can’t tell you right now.”

Without Baldwin, the Seahawks were held to a season-low 60 net passing yards, the fourth-fewest in team history in a game that Seattle won.

“I think (playing without) a guy of his stature is going to affect you some,’’ Carroll said. “The experience and the chemistry with Russ (Wilson) and our history with him. He’s a fantastic player so other guys have to do what they do well. They are not going to be able to do Doug. I don’t know that that had anything to do with the game in particular but you could certainly turn to that, as you have, and see if he’s out there, he might have made a difference in the throwing game.’’

Baldwin was one of nine players who sat out practice Wednesday, with Seattle dealing with the dreaded short week after playing on Monday night.

FLUKER WOULD NEED TO DO SOMETHING SPECIAL TO PLAY

Right guard Fluker missed the Vikings game with a pulled hamstring and his status is also unclear for this week, though with the way Carroll portrayed it, Fluker seems unlikely to play.

Carroll said Fluker would not practice Wednesday but that the team would “give him a chance to do something special by the end of the week and see how that goes.’’

Jordan Simmons made his second start in place of Fluker, and Seattle rushed for 214 yards. Simmons also started against the Rams when Seattle rushed for a season-high 273 yards, and Carroll said he would again get the call if Fluker can’t go.

PENNY DEALING WITH NEW KNEE ISSUE

Carroll said Penny reported having a sore knee after the game, adding that Penny said he felt it while eating at a restaurant afterward.

Carroll said Penny was examined and there is no structural damage, but he will be monitored during the week.

“We are going to rest him (Wednesday) and see how he goes,’’ Carroll said. “He had it looked at and there are not any issues with it but he had a little bit of swelling so we just wanted to take care of him.’’

Penny played just 14 snaps but had 44 yards on eight carries. He had been listed as questionable for the game with an ankle injury.

Starting tailback Chris Carson was listed as limited Wednesday for non-injury-related reasons, likely meaning either he was sick or getting some rest.

The good news for Seattle’s backfield is that fullback Tre Madden was listed as a full participant. He has missed the last two games with a chest injury suffered at Carolina.

OTHER INJURY/ROSTER NEWS

— Carroll said backup safety Maurice Alexander suffered a concussion when he hit the back of his head on a special teams play against the Vikings. He will have to go through and pass the league’s concussion protocol to make it back this week.

— The Seahawks added two players to the practice squad — cornerback Simeon Thomas and receiver Damore’ea Stringfellow. Thomas has been on the practice squad much of the year but was released last week and now re-signed. Stringfellow, who played the 2013 season at UW before being kicked off the team and finishing his career at Ole Miss, was with the Seahawks in the preseason before being waived. At one point, he announced on social media he was done playing football. But that has obviously changed and he is back with the Seahawks. Stringfellow played a lot in the slot with Seattle in camp and the Seahawks may look at him as insurance depending on what happens with Baldwin.

CARROLL HAS NO ISSUE WITH FRANK CLARK COMMENTS

Carroll said he didn’t read about Frank Clark’s comments after Monday’s game in which he took issue with Richard Sherman’s statement that the Seahawks were a “middle of the road team” and also said the cloud of the Super Bowl loss to New England had finally dissolved.

But Carroll knew about it, and said he has no issue with Clark’s comments. He also noted that few players remain from that era — just six players on the current 53-man roster were on the team that lost to the Patriots.

“If Frank feels that way, then there is probably something to it in Frank’s mind,” Carroll said. “I don’t think there are very many guys around here that would have any reference to that, I guess. I don’t know. Pretty good. Pretty good thought.”

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks about the 49ers and updates the condition of Mychal Kendricks.