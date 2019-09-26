RENTON — Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer has his share of harsh critics, as just about anybody in his position does.

Schottenheimer on Thursday revealed that one of his most critical critics is about close to home as can be — his wife, Gemmi.

“I get in the car (after a game) and I’m like, ‘can I just relax for a few minutes?,’’’ Schottenheimer said. “She’s like ‘you ran it up the middle, I don’t like that.’ I’m like ‘join the club.”’

Being able to have a sense of humor about his job is a particular help after games like last week, when the Seahawks suffered an upset 33-27 loss to the Saints.

It was a weird game for the offense, which gained 515 yards and had 26 first downs, but also had just seven points through three quarters, compiling a lot of stats on three scoring drives of 75 yards or longer in the fourth quarter, after the Saints had taken a 20-point lead.

Schottenheimer made the revelation about his wife’s occasional critiques when he was asked if the Seahawks could ever go an entire game playing the same kind of uptempo attack they used to success in the second half.

“You know it’s funny, I actually get asked that a lot,’’ he said. “My wife loves to ask that question. ‘Why don’t you guys just do what you did then?’ What I try to explain to her is what is a big benefit of that is the fact that it’s late in the halves, or it’s late in the fourth quarter. Or it’s late in the second half.

“It’s hard to go out when a defense is fresh and try to spread them out and just try to throw it all over the yard because they’re fresh. They’re attacking and things like that. What helps (doing it later in games) is obviously, we kind of wear them down.’’

But it’s his wife who can sometimes wear him out with the questions on the car rides home.

“She’d be like ‘the one where you ran the ball up the middle and you didn’t make any yards,’’ Schottenheimer said. “I was like ‘honey, let me just get home and have dinner first before I have to explain to you what I’m doing.’ We kind of have fun with it. She’s passionate about football and that’s why I love her.”

Here’s a bit more of what Schottenheimer said during his weekly meeting with the media.

Not discouraged by running game

The Seahawks at the moment are averaging 50 yards per game and almost a yard per carry less than a year ago, when they led the NFL in rushing yards per game at 160.

But Schottenheimer says it’s too early to be too concerned and recalled that Seattle ran for 151 yards and 4.6 yards per carry two weeks ago against the Steelers.

“I’m not discouraged by it,’’ he said. “Coming out of Pittsburgh, we felt really good about it. I thought we were able to do some things in the first half of the last game against New Orleans where we felt we had a nice little bit of rhythm going with that. Come out of halftime and the next thing you know, you’re down 20 points. We made the decision at that point, we kind of had to speed things up. Playing a good team, good defense. The second half of that game really doesn’t factor into the running game. I feel good about it. Again, I’m looking more at the Pittsburgh game, what we were able to do in the first half.”

Seahawks ‘didn’t do a great job’ in game management last week

One question raised last week was Seattle’s decision not to go for two when the Seahawks scored with 2:48 left. Seattle kicked the PAT to cut the lead to 33-21 when going for two could have put Seattle within a field goal and a touchdown and a two-point play.

Schottenheimer said the Seahawks just screwed that up.

“We really didn’t do a great job of knowing that, we could’ve been better,’’ Schottenheimer said.

That echoed the comments of coach Pete Carroll who said immediately after the game and during the week that that play was one of several that the Seahawks just didn’t do a good job on.

That play, though, also led to the question of how the Seahawks’ game management system works.

Schottenheimer said it’s a pretty collaborative process that he said is drive heavily by Carroll and that things such as whether to go for two are typically discussed when a drive begins.

“We talk about different things,’’ he said. “Normally when those things happen, it normally starts at the beginning of the drive. Like, ‘Ok, here’s the score.’ It was just one of those situations (last week) where we were trying to make some adjustments to go fast. In reality, it kind of popped up. We really didn’t do a great job of knowing that, we could’ve been better.

“But that’s something we’ll communicate better this week and be on top of. The guys in the box communicate to us, because we’re down there trying to solve things with the players and make changes. We’ll be better with that this game. .. it’s just one of those situations we need to be better at.’’