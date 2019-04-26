DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Josh Rosen, supplanted by Kyler Murray as the Arizona Cardinals’ quarterback of the future after only one season, has been traded to the Miami Dolphins in a deal that also involved two draft picks.

The Cardinals used the No. 1 overall pick Thursday to draft Murray, the Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma. For Rosen they acquired from Miami a second-round choice this year — No. 62 overall — and a fifth-round pick in 2020.

Arizona used the 10th overall pick on Rosen last year, and the former UCLA star had a rocky rookie season. He finished 33rd in the 32-team NFL in passing rating, throwing for 2,278 yards and 11 touchdowns with 14 interceptions, and the Cardinals finished last in points and yards while going 3-13.

In Miami he’ll compete for playing time with well-traveled veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, who signed in March after the Dolphins traded Ryan Tannehill to Tennessee.

The Rosen trade became final Friday night with the Dolphins on the clock to make their second-round pick, and it followed a day of speculation about a deal. Rosen wasn’t surprised — he quickly posted a photo of himself in a Dolphins uniform on Instagram.

Miami had been paring payroll and stockpiling 2020 draft picks as part of a rebuilding plan under first-year coach Brian Flores. If Rosen makes an unfavorable first impression with the Dolphins, they might still use their top pick on a QB next year.

Advertising

Since 1983, Miami has drafted only one quarterback in the first round — Tannehill in 2012.

With a multitude of needs, the Dolphins took Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in the first round Thursday.

Before making the deal for Rosen, they traded down in the second round and continued to stockpile 2020 picks. As part of that move, they also sent their fourth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for a sixth-round choice this year and a second-round pick next year.

Miami now has 10 picks in 2020, not including two possible compensatory choices.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine.