We know DK Metcalf can catch and we know he can run.

Now to see if the Seahawks receiver can hit and throw.

Major League Baseball announced Monday that Metcalf will be among the contestants for the 2021 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game on Sunday, July 11, at Coors Field in Denver.

This comes on the heels of Metcalf taking part in the Golden Games 100-meter dash in May in which he recorded a time of 10.37 seconds.

In between, Metcalf is expected to be in Seattle as the Seahawks conclude their offseason program this week and next. Metcalf said after the Golden Games meet that his next step was preparing for Seattle’s minicamp, which is June 15-17. Many veterans are also returning this week for the final four OTAs, including quarterback Russell Wilson, with ESPN reporting linebacker Bobby Wagner is also taking part.

Coach Pete Carroll had said he expected many of the vets — who had been sitting out after the team released a statement in April saying players would not take part in on-field in-person drills due to worries of COVID-19 — would start returning.

But once minicamp is done, Metcalf can take off his football helmet and put on a batting helmet and softball glove.

Metcalf played football and ran track at Oxford (Miss.) High so it’s unclear the last time he swung a baseball bat in any serious manner — if that’s what you want to call the celebrity game.

Among others listed as taking part are rapper and actor Quavo, pop star JoJo Siwa, actor Ross Butler, WWE wrestler The Miz, San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White, Olympic gold medal-winning softball pitcher Jennie Finch, and former MLB stars Hunter Pence, Larry Walker, C.C. Sabathia and Vinny Castilla.

Notes

The Seahawks on Monday waived tight end Nick Guggemos, who signed as a free agent on May 6. Guggemos hasn’t played football since 2018 when he attended the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, which is also the alma mater of Seahawks GM John Schneider. The Seahawks signed him after he took part in a pro day at the University of Minnesota. The waiving leaves Seattle with an open spot on its 90-player roster.

The Seahawks will be back on the field Tuesday for their eighth of 10 OTAs. This one will be open to the media, the second which media has been able to view.