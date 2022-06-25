TACOMA — Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf skipped the team’s mandatory minicamp earlier this month, but he still knows where Seattle is.

Saturday, Metcalf was the star attraction at the Seattle All-Star Classic Celebrity Softball Game at Tacoma’s Cheney Stadium, serving as the game’s official host. He not only pitched — underhand slow pitch, just to be clear — but somehow seemed to get a few more at-bats than some of the others on his team.

He also showed he can still run just fine.

Metcalf had surgery on his left foot following the season to repair an injury that lingered all year. He first suffered the injury before the San Francisco game in Week 5 but played through it without missing a game, even though he usually practiced little during the week.

Coach Pete Carroll said the surgery also entailed removing a screw in his left foot from a previous procedure.

“They just had to go in there and adjust some stuff in his foot,” Carroll said in March. “It bothered him all year long.”

Advertising

That surgery meant Metcalf wouldn’t have done much, if anything, had he been present for on-field drills during the team’s offseason program earlier this month.

But during the softball game Metcalf’s foot appeared just fine — though it’s worth remembering there’s a big difference between legging out a hit in a celebrity softball game and playing in an NFL game.

Still, Metcalf looked no worse for the wear.

He ran easily to second base on his first at-bat when his hit up the middle was thrown away. And he then scampered quickly to home a few seconds later to score following another hit.

A few minutes later, he threw a pitch to Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker that was smashed up the middle.

And when Baker tried to take advantage of a misplay to turn it into an inside-the-park homer, Metcalf had no issue pivoting to guard the line and in position for a throw and tag. That forced Baker to stay at third — and yes, no one missed that it was Baker, a former Bellevue High and UW star, who Metcalf memorably chased down from behind on an interception in a game in Arizona in 2020.

And while celebrity softball games are hardly intense affairs, if there were really any worries about how Metcalf’s foot was recovering from the surgery they didn’t seem evident Saturday. It was the first running Metcalf had been seen doing in the Seattle area since the season ended, though.

Advertising

While he showed up for the early part of the team’s voluntary offseason program, which consisted of meetings and workouts, he skipped minicamp in June to make a statement about his contract situation.

Metcalf has one year left on his rookie contract, due to make $3.9 million in 2022, but is eligible for an extension and is thought to be seeking one that would likely at least equal the four-year, $100 million deal that A.J. Brown, his Ole Miss college teammate, received in April from the Philadelphia Eagles.

That Metcalf had shown up for some of the voluntary portion of the offseason program meant the Seahawks were somewhat caught off guard when he skipped minicamp. He could be fined just over $93,000 for having done so, though teams do not have to enforce that penalty.

Carroll said during minicamp the team has been talking to Metcalf and hopes to get something done, while also pointing to Seattle’s history of usually successfully completing extensions with players it considers as a priority, as it does Metcalf.

Seattle’s history has also been that such extensions often get done right at the start of training camp, or during the early stages, such as that of safety Jamal Adams, who last year signed on Aug. 17, or Bobby Wagner, who in 2019 signed on July 26.

If any of that was on Metcalf’s mind Saturday, though, it wasn’t apparent as he happily signed autographs for all who asked while wearing a Seahawk-colored jersey with his trademark No. 14.

Advertising

And while it could hardly have been expected Metcalf would have used the occasion of a celebrity softball game to get anything off his chest, his brief remarks to the crowd seemed to indicate he hopes to stick around.

“I know I’ve only been here three years,” Metcalf said. “But y’all are my family now.”

The game also featured players such as former Seahawks Kam Chancellor, Lofa Tatupu and Jeremy Lane; NFL players with local ties including Baker and Miami Dolphins running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed; former NBA and UW standout basketball player Spencer Hawes; and MMA fighter Demetrious Johnson, aka Mighty Mouse.

The game was presented by Push For Dreams, a Tacoma-based nonprofit organization that serves school administrators, district administrators, educators, professionals and students focused on service-leadership, DE&I and culturally responsive teaching.