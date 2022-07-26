Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf does not yet have a new contract from the team.

But that doesn’t mean he won’t be with the Seahawks when training camp begins on Wednesday. A league source confirmed to The Seattle Times an ESPN report that Metcalf reported for camp on Tuesday along with the rest of the team’s players.

How much Metcalf will do on the field when practices begin Wednesday afternoon, though, remains to be seen.

While his new contract is sorted out, Metcalf could follow the lead of Jamal Adams and Bobby Wagner in past years when each held what have come to be termed “hold-ins” — reporting for camp but not doing anything on the field or anything that would risk injury until a contract is signed. Adams, for instance, did not take part in on-field drills until signing his contract last year on Aug. 17.

Metcalf is entering the final season of his original rookie deal, due to make a salary of $3.986 million in 2022.

There was some conjecture Metcalf could hold out since he did not attend the team’s mandatory minicamp in June. The team did not give Metcalf an excused absence for missing minicamp which meant he could be fined roughly $93,000. Coach Pete Carroll said at the time he wished Metcalf had shown up.

“It was a decision he had to make,” Carroll said in June. “… We’d love to have him with us.”

Surely factoring into Metcalf’s decision to report for training camp is that he could have been fined $40,000 a day for every day of training camp he held out (such fines can be waived). Also, if a player who is entering the final year of his rookie deal does not report — as Metcalf is — he won’t accrue a season toward free agency. So, Metcalf had significant motivation to report.

It’s known the two sides have had conversations throughout the offseason, and that Metcalf is not yet signed is not necessarily a surprise given the team’s history. Many significant extensions have been completed during the early stages of camp, such as Adams a year ago, Wagner in 2019, Kam Chancellor in 2017 and Wagner and Russell Wilson in 2015.

It’s thought Metcalf is angling for a contract at least in the range of the four-year, $100 million deal the Eagles gave A.J. Brown, also a fourth-year receiver who was a teammate of Metcalf’s at Ole Miss.

Metcalf, who turned 24 in December, has 3,170 receiving yards in his career, the most for any player in Seahawks history in their first three seasons in the league.