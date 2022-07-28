RENTON — It had been long anticipated that Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf would get a contract completed with the team early in training camp.

Those expectations came true as Metcalf has agreed to a three-year, $72 million deal with the Seahawks, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that includes a $30 million signing bonus and $58.2 million guaranteed overall.

That means Metcalf will be under contract with the Seahawks through the 2025 season. He was entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2022 due to make $3.9 million.

Metcalf reported for training camp on Tuesday and attended each of the first two days of practice this week but did not take part on the field, a so-called “hold in,” while his contract was being completed.

Coach Pete Carroll spoke optimistically on Wednesday of the deal getting done soon saying “there’s a lot of work being done like right now.”

The $24 million average of the extension will make Metcalf tied for the sixth-highest paid receiver in the NFL, according to OvertheCap.com while the total guarantee is seventh. The guarantee places him right above the $56 million of Eagles receiver A.J. Brown, a teammate of Metcalf’s at Ole Miss and a contract that Metcalf and his agent Tory Dandy — who also represents Brown — likely wanted to try to top in at least one number (Brown signed a four-year, $100 million deal overall).

The contract also means Metcalf can be a free agent when he is 27.

The contract is also on par with one recently signed by Terry McLaurin with Washington. McLaurin signed a three-year deal worth up to $69.6 million with $53.1 million fully guaranteed.

More important to the Seahawks is locking up one of the team’s stars during a time of significant transition for the franchise following an offseason in which Seattle traded quarterback Russell Wilson and released middle linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Those two moves have led to the idea that the Seahawks are rebuilding and caused some to wonder if the team could consider trading Metcalf.

But the Seahawks have said all along that keeping Metcalf was a priority and Carroll several times noted the team’s success in getting contracts done with those it considers core players.

The timing also is right in line with the team’s history of getting contracts done with key players in the opening days of camp, such as Wilson in 2015, Wagner in 2015 and 2019 and safety Jamal Adams last year.

This story will be updated.