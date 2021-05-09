DK Metcalf may not have qualified for the Olympic Trials Sunday.

But he proved something to a lot skeptics anyway by running a 10.37 in the 100 meters at the USA Track and Field Golden Games meet at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, Calif.

The time placed Metcalf 15th out of 17 overall runners in the prelims and he was last in his heat of nine and did not qualify him for the final heat. The time was also short of the 10.2 needed to qualify for the Olympic Trials. Isaiah Young had the fastest time in the preliminary heats at 10.09 while Cravon Gillespie and Michael Rodgers were next at 10.11.

Still, it was a blazing fast time for a 6-4, 235-pound football player who had never before taken part in a competitive race in the 100, and seemed to surprise the NBC announcing crew that included four-time Olympic medal winner Ato Bolden, who said it showed that more football players maybe ought to try sprints more often.

In an interview with NBC after the race, Metcalf said his track days are done for now, saying “I’ve got minicamp to go to.’’

But Metcalf appeared to show that if he really wanted to, he could have a competitive track career.

Advertising

Some in the track and field community had questioned that after it was revealed earlier this week that Metcalf intended to take part in the meet including Bolden, who tweeted: “Speed is relative, folks. Stop it. Please.”.

Rodgers was also quoted by the San Diego Union-Tribune that he anticipated the event being eye-opening for Metcalf.

“I’ve been waiting on this day, for football players to come line up and see what world-class speed is,” said Rodgers. “Football players don’t have any clue. It’s like, everybody’s hyping him: ‘Oh, DK is going to do this.’ You have to get through both rounds, buddy. This isn’t an all-comer’s meet. This is an elite track meet. I hope the football (fans) understands this is our job, this is what we do every day. I hope he comes to play.”

Metcalf acknowledged afterward that he learned track speed and football speed aren’t the same.

“These are world-class athletes,’’ Metcalf told NBC afterward. “They do this for a living and it’s very different from football speed for what I just learned.’’

So why did Metcalf want to try it?

“Because I’m a football player and an athlete first and a man of God,’’ he said. “I just do things because I want to do it.’’

Advertising

Metcalf had been reported to be training for the event in Arizona of late. He gave no interviews prior to the race but hinted at his participation with a tweet earlier in the week that showed him dropping track cleats on a track. He was then listed as officially entered in the meet shortly after.

Metcalf did not run track at Ole Miss but did run on relays and did hurdles and the triple jump at Oxford (Miss.) High School. He was second in the state in both the 110 high hurdles and the triple jump as a senior.

Metcalf first got the attention of USATF officials when he famously chased down Arizona’s Budda Baker following an interception in a Sunday night game last October. The USATF then tweeted that football players were welcome to “test their speed against real speed” at the Olympic Trials.

Metcalf took them up on it and showed that he could hold his own against “real speed.”

“Just working out,’’ Metcalf said. “I mean, just to test my speed up against world-class athletes like this, just to have the opportunity to come out here against these days was just a blessing.’’