RENTON — DK Metcalf was present for the first training camp practice of the year for the Seahawks.

But he wasn’t active, watching with a baseball hat instead of a helmet as his teammates went through 90 minutes of drills, following the lead of teammates of the past few years who also had unsettled contract situations.

Metcalf showing up for camp but not taking part in drills is becoming an increasingly common tactic for players around the league, in fact, earning the moniker “hold in,” as opposed to now showing up and holding out.

And how long will Metcalf be holding in?

Well, to hear coach Pete Carroll tell it afterward, it may not be too long — but it also seems unclear.

Carroll said, “I don’t have an update for you” but added that “there’s a lot of work being done like right now.”

Advertising

Carroll added that the team had hoped a new contract for Metcalf, who is entering the final season of his rookie deal, would have been completed already.

“We were hoping so,” he said. “We shot for it. But we’re right there now.”

Carroll also made clear that if Metcalf were signed, he would be on the field. Metcalf had surgery on his foot following the season after dealing with a foot issue that emerged following the third game of the 2021 season. But Carroll said “he passed his physical. He’s fine.”

Metcalf seemed engaged throughout the practice, standing with receivers during team drills and at times popping his head into huddles. And as practice ended, he walked off the field talking with new receivers coach Sanjay Lal, with whom he is especially close — Lal was also on Seattle’s staff in 2019 during Metcalf’s rookie season.

But asked again the status of the talks, Carroll said “I’ve got no updates for you.” The team hopes he does soon.

Carroll says Carson ‘worked like crazy’ to play

Carroll said that the team has known for a month or so that running back Chris Carson was unlikely to be able to play this season. The team released Carson on Tuesday with a failed physical designation, and it is expected that he will retire.

Advertising

Carroll said he talked to Carson again on Tuesday and that “as he said ‘I’ve had time to deal with it. I’m OK about it now.’ And so he’s moving ahead.”

Carson had cervical fusion surgery last December that the team hoped would allow him to continue to play. The surgery was intended to fix a lingering neck issue that had sidelined him following the fourth game of the season.

But Carroll said that at each “marker” for progress that Carson’s situation didn’t get better.

“The last time we hit it was probably about a month ago, and he hadn’t made any progress,” Carroll said.

Carroll said one of the main issues is that Carson didn’t have the needed range of motion which caused discomfort.

“He couldn’t quite get over it,” Carroll said. “It was a shame. For all the offseason we’ve talked to Chris the whole time. We were all trying to keep a really good thought that it was going to maybe come through and change it. … He worked like crazy to do it. He was going for it the whole time.”

Advertising

Carson finished his Seattle career as the eighth-leading rusher in franchise history with 3,502 yards.

“I loved him,” Carroll said. “And it breaks my heart not to have him again.”

Geno Smith remains in lead of QB race as camp begins

The first practice of camp brought no change to the depth chart at quarterback. As it was during OTAs and minicamp, Geno Smith worked primarily with the first team while Drew Lock was with the second unit and Jacob Eason got a few snaps here and there as well.

“Geno’s in the lead right now,” Carroll said. “He’s ahead and he ain’t looking back — he’s going for it. And Drew’s not going to take a back seat so something’s going to happen. And Jake will be there if we need him.”

Carroll reiterated that Smith leads for now due largely to his knowledge of the offense.

“Drew had a very, very good offseason with us,” Carroll said. “He’s just behind in the learning and so he’s catching up. But he’s a really talented football player.”

As for when a decision will be made? Carroll played coy on that, dodging the question, as he did with how reps will be split up, saying “you’ll see.”

But as he has consistently said for months, Carroll said any decision is not likely to come anytime soon, saying the competition could last through the preseason.

“We’ll start adding up the days,” Carroll said.

Injury/personnel updates

Here are some quick injury and personnel updates and observations.