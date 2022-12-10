This time, at least, Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf felt he got his money’s worth.

For the second time in three games, Metcalf was fined for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. It was revealed on Saturday that he was fined $10,609 this time for a flag incurred when he headbutted Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey in Sunday’s 27-23 win in Los Angeles.

Metcalf was also fined $29,785 following the Tampa Bay game in Munich on Nov. 13 for getting into an argument with an official.

While Metcalf questioned the fine against the Bucs, he didn’t seem to have an issue with the flag he got against the Rams, appearing to indicate he knew a fine was coming.

“Yeah, I headbutted him on purpose,” Metcalf said. “The official’s right there. He [Ramsey] pushed me, so I headbutted him. It’s football.”

The fine is the standard amount for a first offense. As revealed by NFL Media Saturday, Metcalf was one of 10 players fined for unsportsmanlike conduct last weekend for amounts totaling more than $100,000.

Fine amounts are agreed to in negotiations between the league and the players association. Fines are deducted from a player’s paycheck and the money goes to the NFL Foundation, a fund that assists former players.

Seahawks activate Rhattigan, elevate Treadwell and Igwebuike

As expected, the Seahawks on Saturday activated linebacker Jon Rhattigan off the Physically Unable to Perform List to the 53-man roster, and he is expected to play Sunday against Carolina, helping out on special teams and serving as a backup inside linebacker.

That puts Seattle’s active roster at 53; the Seahawks had an open roster spot after putting safety Josh Jones on Injured Reserve. Rhattigan has not played since suffering an ACL injury in a game last December in Los Angeles against the Rams. He played in 14 games last year as an undrafted rookie out of Army, making 10 tackles on special teams.

Seattle also elevated receiver Laquon Treadwell and running back Godwin Igwebuike off the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Treadwell, a first-round pick of the Vikings in 2016, has played in the past two games as a practice-squad elevation, as well, and this is the last time he can be elevated for this season.

Treadwell has been serving as essentially the fourth receiver with Dee Eskridge on Injured Reserve, playing 18 snaps against the Rams with one catch for 1 yard, as well as 13 more snaps on special teams.

Igwebuike will serve as depth at running back with Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas each listed as questionable with ankle injuries.

Seattle has Travis Homer and Tony Jones Jr. as healthy running backs on its 53-man roster, and if Walker and Dallas can’t play then Igwebuike would be the third running back on the roster for Sunday’s game.

The 6-foot, 213-pound Igwebuike has had two stints on Seattle’s practice squad this year — he was re-signed on Nov. 8 — but has not played in a game for the Seahawks.

A safety in college at Northwestern, he also played with the Seattle Dragons of the XFL in 2020 at safety. He was converted to running back with the Lions in 2021 and rushed for 118 yards on 18 carries, rushing for a 42-yard touchdown in a game at Pittsburgh last November.

He was released by Detroit before the season and has not played in an NFL game this year.