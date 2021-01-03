It didn’t take long for Seattle receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf to etch their name into the Seahawks record book Sunday.

Each got the receptions and yards they needed to break the marks they had in mind by midway through the second quarter, each doing so during a drive in which the Seahawks took a 6-0 lead.

First, Metcalf set the franchise record for receiving yards in a season with a 4-yard grab with just under 13 minutes left in the second quarter, flinging the ball to the sideline for safekeeping as he got off the turf. That broke the mark of 1,287 set by Steve Largent in 1987. Metcalf had tied the mark on the previous play. At halftime, the Seahawks tweeted a video from Largent, wearing Metcalf’s jersey, congratulating Metcalf on his season.

Respect from an all-time great. 🤝



Steve Largent shares a congratulations message to @dkm14 as DK breaks Largent's franchise record for most receiving yards in a single season. pic.twitter.com/WQVX0Skq6j — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 3, 2021

Lockett, who came into the game with 88 receptions, then set the record for receptions in a season later in the series with his 95th, breaking a mark shared by Bobby Engram (2007) and Doug Baldwin (2016).

Lockett set the mark with a 7-yard reception on a play that snapped with 10:14 left, to that point giving him seven receptions for 59 yards for the game.

Lockett also went over 1,000 yards receiving on the drive, making it only the second time in team history Seattle has had two receivers go over the 1,000 yard mark in the same season (Brian Blades and Joey Galloway did it in 1995).

However, the drive ended in some disappointment as Seattle could not get into the end zone and had to settle for another Jason Myers field goal, this one of 30 yards with 9:27 to play in the second quarter.

That put Seattle up 6-0.